Report: Cantonment man killed by PPD officer took officer's Taser and tried for his firearm

After the Office of the State Attorney announced it would not pursue charges against the Pensacola police officer-who shot and killed a suspect in Cantonment this summer, new records show what happened the day of the shooting.

The News Journal obtained an official letter sent from State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden to Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall concluding the PPD officer was justified in fatally shooting Charles Vincent Todd Jr. at his home in June.

"Based on the facts of this case and considering the totality of the circumstances known to the officer at the time, his use of deadly force was justified," the letter says. "Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed."

Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille previously told the News Journal that his office deemed the shooting justified, saying their investigation is "closed out."

Todd shot at his home: FDLE investigating fatal Pensacola police officer-involved shooting in Cantonment

What led to Charles Todd Jr.'s fatal shooting?

The letter outlines that the officer was investigating a hit-and-run that occurred June 28 within Pensacola city limits on Ninth Avenue. During the investigation, the officer obtained the license plate number for the Volvo involved in the incident.

The officer then drove to a home in Cantonment after finding the address connected to the license plate. While at the residence, the Volvo pulled into the driveway and the garage door opened; Todd then stepped out of the vehicle.

"Upon a verbal notice of detention and arrest, Mr. Todd stated he would not be arrested. (The officer) took hold of Mr. Todd's arm to handcuff him," the letter says. "Mr. Todd physically pulled away and began fighting (the officer). During the affray, Mr. Todd aggressively retrieved (the officer's) Taser from its holster and pointed it at his face.

To deflect the taser, (the officer) swept Todd's legs resulting in both falling to the ground. During the struggle on the ground, Todd reportedly tried to grab the officer's firearm from its holster, leading to the officer shooting the suspect.

Todd died of his injuries.

PPD spokesperson Mike Wood told the News Journal that the officer's Internal Affairs investigation is still ongoing.

Why is the Pensacola police officer's name not released?

According to Wood, the officer involved in the shooting has invoked Marsy's Law, an amendment approved by Florida voters in 2018. The amendment, marketed as a way to ensure crime victims were put on an even playing field as defendants in court, includes provisions allowing police departments to keep information out of reports that could identify victims.

Since the passage of Marsy's Law, law enforcement agencies around Florida have used the amendment to refrain from disclosing the names of officers in fatal shootings, including the Pensacola Police Department.

There is currently a case before the Florida Supreme Court that has major implications for whether police officers have the right to remain anonymous under Marsy’s Law when they use deadly force in the line of duty.

The case stems from a pair of fatal shootings of armed suspects in 2020 by Tallahassee police officers. The case pits the city of Tallahassee, which wants to release the officers’ names, against its own police department, which wants to keep the names confidential.

According to Supreme Court records, justices heard oral arguments Dec. 7, 2022, but have not yet made a decision.

Karl Etters and Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat contributed to this report.

Investigators from The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, The Escambia County Sheriff's Office, and the Pensacola Police Department investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the Cantonment area on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The shooting was deemed justified.

