Report on cause of massive Rolling Hills Estates landslide released

Since a massive landslide destroyed a dozen homes and forced widespread evacuations in Rolling Hills estates, a new report released Friday claims excessive rainfall was to blame for the destruction. In July, when the ground shifted more than 40 feet on Peartree Lane on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, at least a dozen homes were destroyed or heavily damaged. Residents were forced to evacuate as homes were red-tagged and monitored for additional movement. At the time, the cause of the massive landslide was a mystery as geologists and experts worked to determine the origin. Since then, two separate investigations were launched — one from city and county officials and another by the homeowners association. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Nov. 17, 2023.

