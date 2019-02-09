New Report: How Would Changing Social Security's Inflation Measure Affect Your Payout?

No matter how you slice it, Social Security is our nation's most important social program. It's responsible for making payments to almost 63 million people a month, including more than 43 million retired workers, 62% of whom rely on their benefit check to account for at least half of their income. Without this program, elderly poverty rates would likely soar.

But it's also a program that's often criticized for not living up to its full potential. An analysis from The Senior Citizens League found that the purchasing power of a Social Security dollar has declined by a whopping 34% since the year 2000 for senior citizens. In other words, what $100 in Social Security income could once buy in goods and services in 2000 will now only buy $66 worth of those same goods and services.

What's the problem, you ask? Look no further than Social Security's inflationary tether, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W).

The CPI-W is almost certainly shortchanging Social Security's COLA

The CPI-W has been responsible for measuring the rising and falling cost of a predetermined basket of goods and services for the Social Security program since 1975. It has eight major spending categories and dozens upon dozens of subcategories, each with its own respective weighting in the Index.

Although the CPI-W is updated monthly by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), not all CPI-W readings are used to calculate Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). Think of COLA as the "raise" that beneficiaries receive from one year to the next that's designed to take into account the inflation they've faced. Only the average CPI-W reading during the third quarter of the current year and previous year are considered (i.e., July through September). Should the average CPI-W reading rise year over year, then beneficiaries will receive a "raise" commensurate with the percentage increase, rounded to the nearest 0.1%. In the rare instance that deflation occurs and prices fall year over year, benefits remain static from one year to the next.

This probably all seems pretty straightforward, and it is. The COLA calculation problem lies not with the calculation but rather with the subject matter of the CPI-W.

As the name implies, the CPI-W tracks the spending habits of urban and clerical workers. These are often working-age Americans who spend their money very differently from the way senior citizens do -- and seniors comprise a majority of program beneficiaries. As a result, important expenditures for seniors, such as medical care and housing, tend to be underweighted, while less important costs such as education, apparel, transportation, and entertainment get added weighting. This is why the current COLA measure is failing seniors and why both Democrats and Republicans have called for change.

