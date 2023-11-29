Report: Cheney blasts former Republican colleagues as Trump 'enablers and collaborators' in new book

WASHINGTON - Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., didn’t hold back about former President Donald Trump and her former Republican colleagues in her new book.

Cheney, who served as vice chairman of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack and voted to impeach Trump, criticizes her former colleagues in her book ‘Oath and Honor’ - expected to be released Dec. 5 - for being “enablers and collaborators” of the former president, according to details obtained by CNN.

She writes that her colleagues were “willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump.”

In addition, CNN reported that Cheney writes former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told her he spoke to Trump who acknowledged he lost the 2020 election - a rare admittance from the former president who repeatedly and falsely claims the election was rigged.

“He knows it’s over,” McCarthy told her, according to the book. “He needs to go through all the stages of grief.”

But that same day, McCarthy went on Fox News and falsely claimed that Trump won the election. She writes that "McCarthy knew that what he was saying was not true."

Here are some other scathing details in Cheney’s new book.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and others would try to appeal to Trump

Newly minted House Speaker Mike Johnson, a staunch Trump ally, “appeared especially susceptible to flattery from Trump and aspired to being anywhere in Trump’s orbit,” Cheney writes, according to CNN.

In one such instance, he pressured his Republican colleagues to support an amicus brief that would throw out election results from four states that President Joe Biden won.

Cheney explained to Johnson that there were flaws in his argument, and wrote that he would “often concede, or say something to the effect of, ‘We just need to do this one last thing for Trump.’

Cheney also writes that when her Republican colleagues were encouraged to sign their names on electoral vote objection sheets, most members "knew it was farce" and "another public display of fealty to Donald Trump," including Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn, according to CNN.

"As he moved down the line, signing his name to the pieces of paper, Green said sheepishly to no one in particular, ‘The things we do for the Orange Jesus,'" she wrote.

'A terrible feeling in the pit of my stomach'

Cheney details how the leadup to Jan. 6 was filled with fears over the potential violence that could strike from Trump and his followers.

On Jan. 4, 2021, - two days before the attack - Cheney writes she overheard Trump’s allies in a White House surrogate call discussing ways to overturn the election by pressuring former Vice President Mike Pence to obstruct or delay the counting of electoral votes.

She left the Capitol with a “terrible feeling in the pit of my stomach” and didn’t know if Pence would be able to withstand the pressure, she wrote.

After the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Cheney writes that she spoke to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, R-N.Y., then-Democratic Caucus Chair, about impeaching Trump. She was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him.

Former President George W. Bush sent her a private message after the impeachment vote, she writes, that said, “Liz, Courage is in short supply these days. Thank you for yours. You showed strong leadership and I’m not surprised. Lead on. 43.”

Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, were the only two Republicans who attended a ceremony marking the one-year anniversary of the attack, CNN reported.

“It’s one thing to hear about what’s happening in our party, but to see it, like this, in such stark terms…” she writes her father said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cheney blasts former colleagues as 'enablers and collaborators' of Trump in new book