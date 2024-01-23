Report: Child welfare advocates cite reasons for optimism despite rising rates of death, abuse

Jan. 22—New Mexico Voices for Children's annual Kids Count Data Book, released Monday, once again shows just how hard it is to be a child in the state.

This year's report, based on figures largely collected in 2021 and 2022, lays bare major health concerns for New Mexico children and teens, including spiking death rates for people under 18 — to 43 per 100,000 people in 2021 — and an increased prevalence of child abuse.

For the first time, this year's Data Book also delves into the health impacts of environmental contaminants, indicating New Mexico children suffer from asthma at rates higher than nationwide averages.

Still, there's reason for optimism, said Emily Wildau, a research and policy analyst with the organization, during a news conference Monday morning.

Key policy changes — including expanding accessibility to higher education, paid sick leave, child care assistance and K-12 education funding — are starting to bear fruit, leading to lower child poverty rates, teen birth rates and the number of family heads lacking a high school diploma, she said.

The report shows the number of disconnected youth — young adults neither attending school nor working — is at its lowest point in a decade.

"All of these common-sense decisions ... not only prevented a significant decline in well-being for New Mexico kids and families, but it also laid a strong foundation for us to continue seeing improvements in many indicators of child well-being in the 2022 data," Wildau said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.