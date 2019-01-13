Coal mine collapses in northern China, killing at least 21

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, ambulance vehicles and rescuers gather at the Lijiagou coal mine of the Baiji Mining Co., Ltd. in Shenmu City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Twenty-one coal miners were killed when a mine collapsed in northern China, state media reported Sunday. (Li Yibo/Xinhua via AP)

BEIJING (AP) — Twenty-one coal miners were killed when a mine collapsed in northern China, state media reported Sunday.

The disaster occurred Saturday in Shenmu in Shaanxi province in the heart of the country's coal-mining belt, according to state TV and the Xinhua News Agency.

Sixty-six other miners were rescued, the city government said in a statement.

The number of fatalities reported in cave-ins, explosions and other disasters in Chinese coal mines has fallen sharply over the past decade, but the industry still is the world's deadliest.