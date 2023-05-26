Report clears trooper in 2021 Franklin shooting

May 26—State officials have determined a state trooper did not act wrongfully when he shot and killed a Franklin man in August 2021.

The Office of Special Investigation on Friday released its report on the death of Roger Lynch on Aug. 6, 2021, in Franklin. "Following a thorough investigation, which included review of radio transmissions, body-worn camera (BWC) footage, and interviews with and depositions of responding officers, OSI determined that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt at trial, and thus criminal charges against the New York State Police (NYSP) trooper who shot Mr. Lynch are not warranted in this matter," a media release said.

According to the release, members of the Delhi Police Department, Walton Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff's Office, State University of New York at Delhi Police Department, and State police responded on the evening of Aug. 5, 2021 to a residence on Bob Holloway Road in Delhi after reports that an individual had been shot. Once at the residence, they learned that a man later identified as Lynch had arrived at the house and shot multiple times at one of the residents before driving away.

Based on information gained by the officers on site, the release said, the dispatcher put out an alert over the radio that the suspect was driving a gray Toyota pickup truck and provided a possible address. An off-duty State Police sergeant heard the alert and saw a gray pickup truck turn onto the driveway at Lynch's address at 994 State Route 28 in Franklin. The sergeant then waited until he was joined by an on-duty sergeant in a marked patrol cruiser, and together they attempted to encourage Lynch to come outside unarmed. Lynch refused, firing one shot at the sergeants before retreating into his house.

The report continues, saying the sergeants began to communicate with Lynch via phone call to the house in a series of 16 calls completed over a period of nine hours. Around 10 p.m., members of the NYSP Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene to aid in communication with Lynch, and by 11 p.m., members of the NYSP Special Operations Response Team arrived with an armored tactical vehicle called a Bearcat.

Shortly after dawn the following morning, Aug. 6, 2021, Lynch came out of his house again with his shotgun aimed under his chin. When the sergeant told him not to shoot himself, Lynch then leveled his shotgun on his shoulder and took aim at the Bearcat, where a trooper was stationed in the turret. The trooper fired his rifle at Lynch, who fell back into the house with his finger still on the trigger of his shotgun, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Under New York's justification law, the media release said, a person may use deadly physical force to defend against the imminent use of deadly physical force by another. To convict a person of a crime when the defense of justification is raised at trial, the prosecution must disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt.

In this case, the trooper who shot Lynch knew he had repeatedly shot at another person the previous evening and had attempted to shoot at the responding sergeants. When Lynch then aimed his shotgun at the Bearcat, the trooper "reasonably believed that Mr. Lynch intended to harm NYSP member," the release said. "Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer who fired was justified, and OSI determined that criminal charges could not be pursued against the officer," the release said.

OSI has consistently recommended that all law enforcement agencies equip officers with body-worn cameras, the release said. While the SORT members were wearing cameras, those who were in and around the Bearcat did not activate them prior to the fatal shot. "NYSP SORT does this so as to not reveal covert tactical decisions and techniques to the public," the release said.

"While OSI recognizes the necessity of keeping certain tactics confidential as a matter of safety, additional BWC footage would have greatly facilitated the investigation of this case," the report said. "Therefore, OSI recommends NYSP SORT members activate their BWCs in every encounter with a member of the public unless the incident commander has a specific tactical reason to protect confidential communications. In these scenarios, SORT members should continue to record video and deactivate audio." OSI also recommended that armored vehicles such as the Bearcat used in this matter be equipped with mounted cameras to sufficiently capture activity in and around the vehicle.

The OSI is an office within the office of state Attorney General Letitia James. It investigates all cases where people are killed by police officers in New York.