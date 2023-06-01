Report: Colusa County Task Force seizes drugs, guns

May 31—Colusa County officials said that within the last six months, the Colusa County Task Force has conducted several "high profile" felony investigations, made 38 arrests, and seized significant amounts of illegal drugs and guns.

The investigations, officials said, were conducted alongside other agencies such as the Colusa Police Department, Williams Police Department, Colusa County Probation Department, Colusa County District Attorney's Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Of the 38 arrests, 98 were felonies and 58 were misdemeanors, officials said. A total of 60 search warrants were authored by the Colusa County Task Force and 12 separate physical search warrants at various locations in Colusa County were executed by the task force, officials said. Three of those warrants were executed in Arbuckle.

"A search warrant was served at an Arbuckle residence for illegal trafficking of controlled substances as well as being a storage point for various items of stolen property," county officials said. "This residence was ultimately closed down with the assistance of Colusa County Code Enforcement, prohibiting lawful residency and removing the criminal activity from the area."

Two other warrants were served in Williams and during the execution of one of the warrants, a multiple-time convicted felon was allegedly found to be in possession of a firearm and narcotics, officials said.

Four of the warrants served by the Colusa County Task Force were in Maxwell.

"The search warrants in Maxwell included locating and dismantling two separate drug manufacturing laboratories," county officials claimed. "These laboratories were dismantled with the assistance of the Butte County Clandestine Laboratory Team, and the subsequent arrests have effectively degraded the distribution of dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and butane honey oil (BHO) in the Maxwell area. At the same residence two 3D printers were located and confiscated. The printers were suspected to be utilized in the manufacturing of privately made firearms (ghost guns) and firearm parts and accessories (suppressors/high capacity magazines)."

Two search warrants served by the Colusa County Task Force in the city of Colusa allegedly netted a "large amount of illegal controlled substances" and a firearm from a convicted felon, officials said.

"In the last six calendar months, the Colusa County Task Force with the assistance of local allied agencies, has seized 1.6 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 13.1 ounces of fentanyl, 120 illicit fentanyl laced pills, 14.3 ounces of cocaine, 276 pounds of processed marijuana, 5.08 ounces of butane honey oil, 22 milliliters of liquid benzodiazepines, and 33 ounces of liquid dimethyltryptamine (DMT)," county officials said. "Additionally, during this period of time, the Colusa County Task Force has seized a total of 22 illegally possessed firearms. The firearms consist of three privately made firearms (ghost guns), four standard pistols, one short barreled shotgun, and 14 various rifles. Also located was a suppressor and five privately made large capacity magazines."

In addition to the drugs and guns that were seized, officials also said the task force seized $9,891.11 in illicit proceeds from narcotics trafficking. The Colusa County Task Force also reinstated its Drug Endangered Children Program, which already has relocated five "endangered children" with the assistance of Colusa County Child Protective Services, according to officials.