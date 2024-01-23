Report: Confinement, water access used as punishment in Winnebago County youth detention

An inspection of the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center found youth offenders are being locked in their cells for hours, that a series of minor infractions could land them in long-term confinement and that staff has sometimes shut off their access to water for hours at a time.

The 2023 inspection by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice was conducted in June. Winnebago County Board members will review the report during a Thursday meeting.

The report found that the 48-bed Winnebago County Juvenile Detention facility in Rockford was out of compliance with standards for mental health services, discipline practices, minimum education time and minimum physical activity and leisure time.

Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center Superintendent Julie McCray-Grotto declined an interview request.

Here are some of the findings of the report.

Confined for hours

There are 28 officers working at the facility with five or six on second shift. But the report found children detained at the facility are typically confined for much if not all of the second shift because of staffing challenges.

It blames at least some of the excessive confinement on Winnebago County's intake system — police bring juveniles to an off-site assessment center to determine if they should be detained instead of coming directly the juvenile detention facility. That system forces two juvenile detention center officers into transport duty and leaves the center short handed, the report found.

The report notes that none of the other 15 county detention centers in the state do it that way.

"In all other jurisdictions, youth are brought directly to the detention center," the report says. "It is recommended that Winnebago County change this process to do the same in order to eliminate the burden on the facility to utilize two employees to pick up youth. The current practice is directly contributing to confinement of youth in violation of county detention standards.”

Long-term punishment

Although the facility has implemented steps to improve its approach to behavior and discipline utilizing short 15-minute timeouts and de-escalation techniques, the report found problems remain.

It says minor infractions can land youth in what is called a "Redirect Group."

"Despite the use of shorter timeouts, the facility continues to utilize long-term confinements for youth, sometimes lasting multiple days," the report says. "Youth are placed in the Redirect Group if they earn multiple rule violations over a period of days."

Although youth are supposed to get five hours of school a day, students in the Redirect Group miss schools days. The report notes one student attended only two days of school in the entire month of May because of behavior. On the day of the audit, nine students were absent because of behavior.

Separate programming

There are other reasons youth are sometimes confined at the juvenile detention center. Some youth are having conflicts with others and are kept separated to prevent outbursts. Sometimes there are court orders to keep them apart.

In these cases, the children are separated into groups and while one group is allowed recreation "the other group is confined," report says.

"Such an action is in violation of county detention standards regarding the use of confinement," the report reads. "Instead, the facility is encouraged to utilize separate programming space for the groups."

No water

While in their rooms, a sink is the juvenile detainees only access to water. To pre-emptively stop misbehaving youth from flooding their rooms, "staff would shut off water access in a cell for an extended period of time."

But it wouldn't just impact a cell where a juvenile had previously flooded it. Shutting off water to one cell, would shut off water to adjoining cells as well.

"Youth reported having their own water access limited because of their neighbor's behavior," the report said. "Limited access to water was reported to last several hours, often overnight, and during this time, youth reported that their access to water was only provided after making a request to staff."

The report says that officials have now prohibited the practice shutting off water pre-emptively.

Incentive program broken

The detention center utilizes a token economic system to incentivize good behavior, even though most of the incentive items are provided for free in other detention facilities in the state. But it requires the youth to earn points to "rent" books a point per page. Religious texts are free.

it is a system that is supposed to motivate the youth and prevent property damage.

"Unfortunately, this process also entails youth waiting to earn points in order to keep themselves occupied, which is especially concerning when the youth report being in their rooms for up to 20 hours a day," the report says. "It is recommended that the facility rearrange its incentive structure to remove items which youth should have ready access to such as books, gym time, video game time, access to playing cards and snacks. Incentives should be provided that are in addition to, not a substitution for, those basic essentials for youth in locked facilities."

Jeff Kolkey writes about government, economic development and other issues for the Rockford Register Star. He can be reached at (815) 987-1374, via email at jkolkey@rrstar.com and on Twitter @jeffkolkey.

