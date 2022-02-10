Report confirms murder suspect on the run from Texas killed himself in Marion County

A murder suspect on the run from Texas killed himself in Marion County last month as local law officers closed in on him, the sheriff's office confirmed in its final report on the unusual case.

On Jan. 1, deputies were called to the Holiday Travel Park at 4001 W. Silver Springs Blvd. They were told someone there had a pending arrest warrant.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend, Trent Vahn Paschal, was wanted for murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The woman said she immediately contacted law enforcement officials as soon as she discovered the information, the sheriff's office report said.

Attempted murder: A case of revenge? An arrest has been made in one of eight recent Ocala area shootings

Shooting: 3 people shot and injured in NW Marion County; sheriff's office investigating

Local defendant: Ocala teen arrested, charged with murder in Leesburg homicide

Searching for an accused killer

Several deputies went to a van looking for Paschal. Surrounding the vehicle, deputies gave commands over an audio system that he (Paschal) was under arrest.

While waiting for a response, deputies said, they heard "a muffled pop," and a sound like "something had fallen in the van," according to the report.

Still not hearing or seeing any movement from the van, deputies approached the vehicle. Deputies opened a back door, but did not see anyone. They opened another door and saw a nude body on the floor.

Deputies said a handgun was inside the vehicle. The deceased had a gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death, as the Medical Examiner's Office would later confirm, was suicide.

How the woman met Paschal

The woman who made the report was interviewed by a detective. She said she met Paschal at an RV show in Missouri and knew him by another name. She said they began a friendship and recently drove together from Missouri to Florida.

Story continues

She said Paschal always had a black bag that was never far from him, the report said. The woman said she suspected he had a gun, but never asked.

At some point Paschal left the bag in her possession. She looked inside and saw a Texas driver's license with Paschal's real name. She Googled the name and discovered Paschal was a wanted man, the report said.

The woman said Paschal told her he needed to change the VIN plates on the van they were driving. The woman said Paschal had removed the dashboard and always had multiple license plates, according to sheriff's officials.

Paschal was accused of killing his wife in 2020

According to ABC13.com in Houston, Paschal was accused of fatally shooting his wife in Texas in October 2020 and had been on the run from authorities since April 2021.

The Marion sheriff's report says detectives were told that Paschal had bonded out while the murder case was pending. He removed his GPS monitor and then fled the state.

The vehicle in Paschal's possession had an Indiana tag and the registered owner was from St. Louis, deputies said.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Texas fugitive killed himself as deputies closed in near Ocala, Florida