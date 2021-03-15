Report: Congress to probe ‘clean coal’ tax credit subsidy after evidence of more smog

Yahoo Entertainment

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture. With the Coronavirus pandemic in mind here are our picks for the week of March 15th. Q: Into the Storm premieres Sunday, March 21 on HBO Max. Filmmaker Cullen Hoback spent three years traveling the world in search of the truth behind the conspiratorial community, which reached a boiling point at the January 6th Capitol Riot. Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 20 premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8 p.m. on E!. The final season marks 14 years of onscreen Kardashian drama and by the looks of the trailer, this one might be the most emotional yet. Promising Young Woman is available on Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 16. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, the titular promising young woman, who lives a secret double life by night, in an attempt to right past wrongs.