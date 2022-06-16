Report could lead to removal of Alpharetta judge

The Judicial Qualification Commission report says it has probable cause to support three grounds for judicial discipline against Alpharetta Chief Municipal Judge Barry Zimmerman. The report could lead to removal from office if the matter proceeds to a formal trial.

It says Zimmerman acted as an attorney in his court while sitting as a judge in that court. The judge should have recused himself in some cases. While on the bench, and in his role as an attorney, he represented a client in another case even though that client appeared before him as a judge.

WSB Radio legal analyst Phil Holloway told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston the allegations don’t mention specifics, but criminal charges are a possibility. Holloway said, “these are among the most serious allegations that a state ethics commission can possibly make against a judge. Whether or not anything is criminal in nature would depend on specifically what may have been going on that has led to this removal from office.”

Judge Zimmerman decided to retire, effective July 1, for personal reasons. Holloway said, “their (JQC) job is to keep judges who don’t need to be judges off the bench, so this agreement meets their needs.” Channel 2 got a copy of Zimmerman’s resignation letter sent to Alpharetta’s mayor. Mayor Jim Gilvin told Huddleston the city is launching its own investigation. Holloway said, “they would want to know if something is in fact inappropriate going on and what the city plans to do about it.”

