Report a crime to SLO police? Now you can track your case in real time

New technology being used by the San Luis Obispo Police Department allows residents to track crime reports and provide feedback in real time, the agency announced in a news release.

Specialized Police Intelligence and Data Resource — SPIDR, for short — “enables public safety agencies to automatically send one-to-one text messages, emails and mobile-friendly surveys to crime victims, reporting parties and other members of the community,” the release said.

“This technology will enable us to leverage data to increase efficiency, and to improve public trust and customer satisfaction,” SLO Police Chief Rick Scott said in the release.

A callers reporting a certain type of crime will now receive a text that gives them the date and time of their call and the incident number, the release said.

If the call remains unassigned for 20 minutes, another text message will be sent acknowledging the delay and informing the caller an officer will be sent when one is available.

Texts will not be sent to callers who may be in danger if they were to receive a notification, the release said.

Callers will also be informed via text message or email when an officer submits a police report, according to the release. They will be updated in real time of the status of their case and any delays that may be impacting law enforcement response.

In some cases, information on available victim resources may also be sent out.

The technology will also send out a short survey for a caller to complete to provide feedback about their experience with the SLO Police Department.

The survey, which will be available in both English and Spanish, is aimed at helping the department improve its customer service and communication with the community, police said.