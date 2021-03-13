Report: Crowd attacks Iran coast guard after smuggler shot

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Protesters attacked a coast guard station in southern Iran after a patrol from the force shot and killed a fuel smuggler, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported Saturday.

The report said the attack happened Friday when coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler.

Fars didn't identify the person killed but said he was a 31-year-old man aboard one of the vessels allegedly smuggling fuel.

Gen. Hossein Dehaki, chief of the coast guard in southern Hormozgan province, was quoted in the Fars report as saying an undetermined number of people later attacked the coast guard station in the Kouhestak district. He said several coast guard members were inured and the crowd damaged cars, vessels and equipment.

Dehaki said calm was restored to the district, located some 1,120 km (694 miles) south of the capital Tehran, by late Friday afternoon.

The violence came some two weeks after at least three alleged fuel smugglers in neighboring Sistan and Baluchestan province were killed in clashes and a crowd of people attacked the local governor's office in the town of Saravan near the border with Pakistan.

The area is one of the least developed parts of Iran. The relationship between the predominantly Sunni residents and Iran’s Shiite theocracy has long been fraught with tensions.

Dehaki said the coast guard has confiscated more than 10 million liters (2.6 million gallons) of fuel from smugglers over the past 11 months.

Recommended Stories

  • Rohingya Genocide Survivors Rounded Up to Be Sent Back to Myanmar’s Killing Fields

    Bhat BurhanBATHINDI, Indian-administered Kashmir—10-year-old Innayat-ul-Rehman was starving. He hadn’t seen his family in a week. That day last Saturday, he had stayed awake until the sun came up, staring at his empty two-room tin-shack, with belongings and dirty dishes scattered around him. The 10-year-old would usually spend six days a week in a makeshift school built for Rohingya refugees, returning to sleep in his mother’s arms on the weekend. But now, he wondered if he’d ever see her again.Rehman had just found out that his 45-year-old mother, Anwar Ara, and 13-year-old sister, Jannat Ara, were rounded up, detained, and shifted to a jail in Hiranagar, 37 miles away, along with about 170 others. The mass raid that took Rehman’s family away from him was part of a wider pan-India crackdown on Rohingya refugees by the Narendra Modi government. Long rattled by frequent displacements, countless Rohingya now face deportation to Myanmar, which is currently simmering under a military coup.The military junta in Myanmar has seized unprecedented control since it couped on February 1, taking over hospitals and communications. More than 50 civilians have been killed as protests for the return of democracy continue. Rohingya refugees who return to the country face even greater danger than others. The same military junta responsible for burning down their villages, murdering thousands of their people, and raping scores of women and girls are now in charge of the country.Refugees in Bhatindi told The Daily Beast that the police personnel had approached them last Saturday with a list of names. “We were told to renew our documents,” Muhammad Faisal, one of Rehman’s neighbours, said. “Some left with the police and others were about to leave when we heard that police had detained our people, including Innayat’s mother and sister. We were afraid and decided to stay put.” Rohingya refugee children outside a tin-shack. Bhat Burhan The officials were unavailable for comment, but Reuters quoted unnamed personnel describing the crackdown as “part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents… we have started the process of deportation of these refugees.”The United Nations has maintained its position that deporting the Rohingya violates the international legal principle of refoulement—sending refugees back to a place where they face danger. However, the Modi government has rejected that position, arguing that it is not signatory to the specific UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, nor the Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees.“Any plan to forcibly return Rohingya and others to Myanmar will put them back in the grip of the oppressive military junta that they fled,” Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of Human Rights Watch told The Daily Beast. “Myanmar’s long-abusive military is even more lawless now that it is back in power, and the Indian government should uphold its international law obligations and protect those in need of refuge within its borders.”Myanmar does not recognize the roughly 1.1 million Muslim Rohingya, one of the largest ethnic minority population in the country, as citizens. The stateless people have fled in flocks, escaping repetitive crackdowns by the junta in the last decade. Since 2016, more than 6,500 Rohingya, including at least 730 children under the age of five, have been killed by the military, according to medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).India, where about 40,000 refugees reside, has been one of the primary destinations for the Rohingya. But recent mass detentions have signaled that the country has become an increasingly unsafe place for Muslims under the leadership of Hindutva nationalist Modi.Following the weekend raids, a few Rohingya Muslims who had settled in Jammu over the last decade, left their shacks, fearing further crackdown. A few of them traveled to the national capital and sat in protest in front of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office. On March 11, 88 of them, including pregnant women and children, were detained too.But Rehman has refused to leave. The door lock to his home is broken—so he doesn’t stray far from his shack. What does he have if not his mother and sister, he wondered. His father had gone missing after the ethnic cleansing in 2016 worsened. “I don’t even remember his name,” Rehman said. “If he is still alive, I don’t think he can even find us [and if he does] I won’t even recognize him.”Since then, his mother, Ara, worked hard to feed her children. She peeled the skin off walnuts, cleaned them for a local dealer and earned $68 in a month—but that wasn’t enough to sustain the family of three. The dealer has employed other women refugees, often exploiting them for cheap labor, too. Among them was Yasmeena Akhtar.Akhtar worked double shifts as a maid in the area to be able to take care of her ailing parents: 73-year-old Soliha Ahmad and 65-year-old Zahoora Ara. The duo fled Myanmar in 2012. Soliha Ahmad and Zahoora Ara outside their tin-shack in Jammu. Bhat Burhan Ahmad worked as a daily-wage laborer in Jammu till 2018 before his deteriorating health incapicitated him. Now, Yasmeena’s meagre earnings would buy food while savings brought medication for Ahmad.Last Saturday, Ahmad and Ara were bed-ridden, waiting for Yasmeena to return with food. She didn’t. Other refugees last saw Yasmeena outside the neighbourhood with a United Nations card—before she too was detained and shifted to the same jail, which police call a “holding center,” in Hiranagar.The parents only knew about her detention when she called from the police station. “Taking care of you was not in my destiny, that’s why Allah sent me to this jail,” she said over the phone. “I’m not afraid of this jail but for both of you. I don’t know how you will survive without me. Who will feed you?”When the darkness comes, Rehman gets scared. “Since that day, I’m afraid to sleep because my mother and sister are not at home,” he said. Sitting at the crossroad outside the concentration area, he awaits the return of his mother and sister as thousands of other Rohingyas stare at an uncertain future, with their lives upended yet again.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nigeria's Burna Boy takes second crack at Grammys

    Already an Afrobeat superstar and this year a leading voice of his country's youth protests, Nigeria's Burna Boy is now hoping to add a Grammy to his growing list of accomplishments.

  • Northrop unveils new Sky Viper chain gun as US Army considers weapons for future helos

    Northrop Grumman's new Sky Viper sets up a chain gun vs. Gatling gun battle for the U.S. Army's 20mm cannon to be used on its future attack reconnaissance aircraft.

  • U.K. Pension Fund Nest to Invest $347 Million in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Nest Corp., the U.K.’s biggest pension fund by members, will invest 250 million pounds ($347 million) in renewable energy through a partnership with investment manager Octopus Renewables.Nest’s managers are looking to diversify the fund’s holdings and support the transition toward clean energy. It’s part of a growing wave of investment by institutional investors into renewable energy assets.“The energy transition will require a huge amount of capital over the next 20, 30 years as more and more governments commit to net zero targets,” Alex Brierley, co-head of Octopus Renewables said in an interview. “The strategy for the fund looks to capture that opportunity and it’s a highly scalable investment.”Octopus will invest the money from Nest into a variety of renewable power projects including wind, solar and biomass mostly in the U.K. and Europe. About two thirds of that investment will go toward assets that are either at the construction stage or already operational. As much as 25% of the funding could go toward earlier-stage developments.Beyond this initial investment, Nest could add as much as 1.4 billion pounds in total this decade. That will mostly depend on how fast Octopus can find good projects and invest the money, said Paul Todd, Nest’s director of investment development and delivery.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID-19 brings a new dawn for messenger RNA vaccines

    The blockbuster success of messenger RNA vaccines in the COVID-19 pandemic could give a boost to efforts to use the technology to tackle cancers, malaria and other intractable illnesses.Why it matters: There's a pressing need for new ways to prevent infection from viruses like HIV and influenza that conventional vaccines have struggled to address and to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers that kill millions each year. Vaccines and therapies based on messenger RNA (mRNA) hold promise as a solution, but the technology is still in its infancy. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."The pandemic has alerted the world to how good this platform is," says Drew Weissman, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania whose research underpins the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech."It will hopefully make future studies and approvals easier."The basics: In every cell in your body, mRNA carries instructions for making proteins from one part of the cell to another.Proteins — a broad class of molecules that includes antibodies, enzymes and some hormones — are at the center of the immune system's response to viral and bacterial invaders and, when a protein malfunctions, disease can result.Vaccines and therapies that use mRNA can, in theory, be used to train the immune system to recognize invaders and aberrations and correct or restore proteins involved in a host of diseases. But the technology faces hurdles around its delivery within the body, its effectiveness against some diseases and its production.The list of diseases mRNA vaccine technology could be applied to is "enormous," Weissman says. It includes infectious diseases like malaria and influenza. And cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia and cancers are all potential targets for mRNA-based therapies.But some conditions — like diabetes, which results from misregulation of insulin in the body — may not be ripe for mRNA therapy because "we don't have control over how much protein is produced by the RNA," Weissman says.How it works: Vaccines based on mRNA carry the instructions for making antigen proteins found on the surface of a virus into the body's cells. Those antigens are then made by the cells and in turn prime the immune system to protect the host if the virus attacks.With mRNA therapies, the goal in cases like cystic fibrosis may be to restore the proper function of a protein, whereas in others, mRNA could be a way to deliver replacement proteins or gene-editing enzymes to treat genetic diseases before birth. Where it stands: After decades of development and several setbacks for mRNA vaccines, two are now being actively deployed to fight COVID-19. And pharmaceutical companies are pursuing others.Moderna, for example, has 24 mRNA vaccines in development, and in January, the company announced it was pursuing three new vaccines: for HIV, seasonal flu and the Nipah virus, which causes encephalitis and has a fatality rate as high as 75%.Clinical trials — one for a seasonal influenza vaccine, another for a universal flu vaccine, a vaccine for genital herpes and two for HIV — are underway at Penn, Weissman says.The effectiveness and safety of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and their delivery to millions of people during the pandemic have "tremendously accelerated" the technology, says Sarah Fortune, a professor of immunology and infectious disease at Harvard who studies tuberculosis. She and others are taking advantage of the speed at which mRNA vaccines can be made by plugging in mRNA sequences to make vaccines that trigger different levels of immune response, allowing researchers to home in on sweet spots for diseases like TB where too strong an immune response can be dangerous.What's next: Researchers are trying to use mRNA for therapies for noninfectious diseases that can't be prevented with a vaccine.For cancer, mRNA is being investigated as a way to deliver to cells the code for proteins in a tumor, which could even be personalized to match an individual's cancer mutations. The cells then produce those proteins, training the immune system to recognize and destroy the cancer.Some early results are promising, but its success has been limited in other studies. The challenges: It can be difficult to direct mRNA to specific organs and types of cells, and for cancers and other noninfectious diseases, location matters.Weissman told MIT Tech Review's Antonio Regalado he's come up with a solution to get the nanoparticles that carry mRNA to bone marrow stem cells and he hopes to use it to deliver gene therapy for sickle cell anemia.More broadly, another challenge is likely to be tissue-level immunity, says Fortune, pointing to tuberculosis, an infection of the lungs, which "have many mechanisms to tamp down the immune response so it doesn’t go crazy. It's unclear whether mRNA vaccines will intersect with those tissue level immune regulatory systems."The fragility of mRNA also means there can be strict manufacturing and storage needs.And the full cost of treatments is unknown — large-scale manufacturing of mRNA vaccines is still being optimized and, despite their pandemic moment, "RNA vaccines might yet face financial headwinds," Elie Dolgin writes for Nature News.The bottom line: There will be hurdles in getting mRNA technology to work in humans for different diseases, Weissman says. "There's a lot we don't know."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Netflix's drug-taking Indian drama will pollute minds of youth, warns India

    India's government has threatened Netflix with legal action over a new series that it says will "pollute the minds of young children" with scenes of minors taking cocaine. Footage in “Bombay Begums” of minors consuming drugs and discussing sending selfies of body parts would have a bad influence on young people, said the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a statement on Thursday. Created by award-winning filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, the series follows the lives of five women across different generations in contemporary Mumbai. Netflix India did not immediately respond to requests for comment and by Friday evening had yet to publicly respond to the controversy. The series, which is marked on the platform as for adults only, was still available to stream.

  • Bangladesh at 50: A nation created in violence and still bearing scars of a troubled birth

    Bangladeshi children at the Independence Day celebrations in Dhaka in 2012. AP Photo/Pavel RahmanMarch 26 marks 50 years since the start of Bangladesh’s liberation war, a bloody nine-month campaign that culminated in the nation’s independence on Dec. 16, 1971. It was a violent birth, with some of its roots in the 1947 partition of India – when Pakistan was created as a separate nation. As the British Empire left the subcontinent, an estimated 200,000 to 1.5 million people were killed in sectarian violence associated with the partition and 10 million to 15 million were forcibly displaced. Newly independent Pakistan comprised two separate geographical areas separated by over a thousand miles of Indian terrain. While both regions included significant Muslim populations, West Pakistan was made up largely of Punjabi, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Baloch and other smaller ethnic groups. In contrast, the population of East Pakistan, which became modern-day Bangladesh, was predominantly ethnically Bengali, as the territory was formerly part of the Indian region of Bengal. As a scholar of conflict, I argue that each of these factors – particularly the differences in language and political and economic inequities – laid the groundwork for Bangladesh’s independence struggle. This history continues to have an impact today. Deepening fault lines From early on, the issue of language was a difficult one. In 1948, the founding leader of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, emphasized that only Urdu, spoken by Muslims in the north and northwest in British India, should be the state language of the country. Bangla, spoken overwhelmingly by East Pakistanis, was considered by West Pakistani leadership as a “non-Muslim” language. The Urdu-only policy aimed to create a single identity out of two culturally distinct regions united by a common religion – Islam. More broadly, it aimed to consolidate the national identity of the recently independent Pakistan. In East Pakistan, the declaration was followed by the banning of Bengali books, songs and poetry by Bengali Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Bangla language as the medium of education and primary mode of instruction was also banned. All currency and official documents, including postal stamps and railway tickets, were printed in Urdu. The language ban deepened tensions that had already emerged between West and East Pakistan. A major reason for this was significant economic disparities between the two regions. West Pakistan controlled the country’s industry and commerce while East Pakistan was predominantly the supplier for raw materials, setting up a situation of unequal exchange. In 1959-60 the per capita income in West Pakistan was 32% higher than in East Pakistan. By 1969-70, it was 81% higher in West Pakistan. Investment policies including in educational infrastructure consistently favored West Pakistan. East Pakistanis had little access to the central government, which was located in the West Pakistani city of Islamabad. They were severely underrepresented in politics. West Pakistani political leadership did not see Bengalis as “real” Muslims. Both in political circles and socially, Bengali cultural practices were considered of a lower social status. Mass uprising The efforts to “Islamize” East Pakistanis through Urdu and “purify” Bengali culture from “Hindu influences” resulted in massive nonviolent demonstrations and strikes. On Feb. 21, 1952, students and other activists launched a language movement called the “Bhasha Andolon,” which demanded Bangla be recognized as the state language for East Pakistan. Thousands of school and college students protested, defying Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Code, which prohibited assembly of five or more people and holding of public meetings. The crackdown that followed claimed several lives. From 1950 to 1969 it also galvanized a growing movement for autonomy across East Pakistan. A mass uprising in 1969 was brutally put down by police and led to the imposition of martial law. In 1970, a devastating cyclone called “Bhola” in East Pakistan claimed 300,000 to 500,000 lives. The indifferent response of the West Pakistan government further inflamed tensions. A big turning point came the same year when the sole majority political party in East Pakistan, led by Bengali politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a landslide victory in national elections. The Pakistani leadership was reluctant to accept the results because it did not want an East Pakistani political party heading the federal government. This resulted in the start of a civil disobedience movement in East Pakistan. As the demand for Bengali autonomy grew, the Pakistani government launched Operation Searchlight,“ a military operation to crush the emerging movement. According to journalist Robert Payne, it killed at least 7,000 Bengali civilians – both Hindus and Muslims – in a single night. On March 26, Bangladesh was declared independent and the liberation war began. The violent birth of Bangladesh The liberation war was fought mostly by civilians – men and women, Muslims, Hindus and non-Bengali Indigenous people. Bangladesh’s independence struggle took place in the broader context of the Cold War, which meant external actors were involved in the conflict. During the Cold War, India allied with the Soviet Union, while the U.S. allied with Pakistan to counter Soviet influence in South Asia and to protect its geostrategic interests vis-a-vis Afghanistan and China. When the Pakistani military intensified its campaign to quell the independence movement, it did so with the knowledge and support of the Nixon administration. The Pakistani military and its local collaborators specifically targeted Hindus, who in the 1961 census represented 18% of East Pakistan’s population of 50 million. An estimated 10 million Bengalis became refugees in India. A further 20 million were internally displaced. An estimated 200,000 to 400,000 Bengali women were systematically raped. Independent research estimates 500,000 to 1 million people were killed in the genocidal campaign. The Bangladesh government maintains that 3 million Bengalis were killed in the war. On Dec. 3, India officially entered the war on the side of Bangladesh. Ten days later, in one of the last military operations, over 300 Bengali academics, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists and teachers – Hindus and Muslims alike – were massacred by Pakistani soldiers and their local collaborators. On Dec. 16, 1971, the Pakistani military surrendered to the Indian Army, marking it as Bangladesh’s Victory Day. Challenges today Soon after its independence, in a meeting between officials of the United States Agency for International Development and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Bangladesh was labeled a "basket case.” Years of economic inequities, the 1970 cyclone and the war had left over 70% of its population living below the poverty line. However, in the 50 years since its independence, Bangladesh has made some significant strides. It has aggressively tackled infant mortality,gender inequity and economic development. Today, with a booming economy, it is on track to graduate from the United Nation’s least developed country category. Nevertheless, Bangladesh still faces enormous challenges. Violence against women and girls, corruption and lack of press freedoms remain serious concerns. Founded on the principles of secularism, the country today faces a rise of Islamists. The divide between those who participated in the independence struggle and those who collaborated with the Pakistani military continues to shape Bangladesh’s political landscape today.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Tazreena Sajjad, American University School of International Service. Read more:Coronavirus closes in on Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s cramped, unprepared campsI visited the Rohingya refugee camps and here is what Bangladesh is doing right Tazreena Sajjad does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • First round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief checks to start hitting bank accounts this weekend, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said payments to eligible Americans will continue over the next several weeks.

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.

  • How the 4 biggest COVID-19 vaccines not available in the US compare with those that are

    British, Russian, Chinese, and Indian vaccines are being used elsewhere in the world and seem to be effective.

  • Obama in upcoming podcast credits his mother for his path

    Former President Barack Obama reveals in an upcoming podcast with rocker Bruce Springsteen that he chose a career of public service in part due to his mother, an acknowledgement that lands in the middle of Women’s History Month. “My mom was a little bit of a free thinker,” Obama says in Monday's episode of Spotify's “Renegades: Born in the USA.” The Associated Press was granted early access to a snippet. Obama's mother, Ann Dunham, was an anthropologist who worked to help improve the lives of the poor in Indonesia.

  • The Most Scandalous Grammys Red Carpet Fashion of All Time

    Everyone seriously looks #flawless.

  • Police not welcome in George Floyd memorial site

    National Police Association Spokeswoman Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith reacts to a militant-style group occupying George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, declaring it a six-block autonomous zone that bars entry of police.

  • Special Report: In Brazil, organized crime siphons billions from gas stations

    Less well-known is BR's effort to purge its retail network of alleged crooks. But other suspected criminals continue to operate BR stations, Reuters has found. A major franchisee in the state of Rio de Janeiro, for example, has been indicted by state prosecutors at least 12 times for fuel-related crimes over the past 15 years and is currently on trial for his alleged participation in a sprawling fuel-smuggling ring, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters.

  • UFC 259 ‘Fight Motion’: Watch Jan Blachowicz beat Israel Adesanya in super slow motion

    Check out these super slow motion UFC 259 highlights, including clips of Jan Blachowicz's win over Israel Adesanya.

  • Mexico spurns endangered porpoise, may seek to blame US

    A Mexican government body met Friday to consider several proposals that would almost certainly harm the vaquita marina porpoise, the world’s most endangered marine mammal, and try to blame the porpoise's plight on the United States. The inter-agency group is considering lifting endangered-species protection on the totoaba, a fish whose capture often results in by-catch of vaquitas, as few as 10 of which remain. The Environment Department said the group’s recommendations won’t be made public until March 26.

  • Africa proves rocky terrain for Russian and Chinese vaccines

    Russia and China are racing to plug the COVID-19 vaccine gap in Africa, hoping to cement their influence on a continent where many countries have yet to administer a single shot. But, so far, vaccine donations from Beijing and Moscow have been small, the commercial deals they offer are costly, and some African governments are wary about a lack of data. As rich countries ramp up their inoculation drives, Africa, without the resources to pre-order Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, is being left behind.

  • AstraZeneca cuts EU vaccine supply again; health bodies dismiss safety fears

    AstraZeneca has again angered the EU by scaling back deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, but got a boost on Friday when the World Health Organisation dismissed fears that have prompted countries in Europe and Asia to suspend use of the shot. The European Union has been much slower to start mass vaccination than neighbouring Britain because of a slower approval and purchasing process and repeated supply hold-ups. EU regulators have dismissed scattered reports of blood clots in people who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine, but on Friday Thailand joined a handful of European countries in suspending use of the shot - the first and cheapest to be developed and launched at volume around the world.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • Senior Biden officials to confront Chinese counterparts in Anchorage on U.S., ally concerns

    Following the Trump administration’s increasingly bitter relations with China, senior Biden officials are in the process of setting the tone for a competitive coexistence with Beijing before a meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Alaska next Thursday.