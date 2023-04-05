Report: Dayton police investigating death of 60-year-old man as homicide

Dayton police are investigating the death of a 60-year-old as a homicide, according to a police report.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from a neighbor of a male living in the 500 block of Scranton Street around 3:12 a.m. on April 2.

>> STORM TRACKING ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for majority of the Miami Valley; Strong to severe storms expected today

“Well, I was just woken up by my neighbor. He asked me to call for an ambulance,” the 911 caller told dispatchers.

The caller said her neighbor had blood “all over his head” and claimed that someone came over and attacked him.

“He said that somebody attacked him and tried to kill him, and put a cord around his neck,” the 911 caller said.

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

Dispatch records showed that when crews arrived on scene, there was one person dead and another in critical condition that was on their way to the hospital.

A police report described the deceased person as a 60-year-old man. His identity has not released pending the notification of his next of kin.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on this incident. We will update this story as we learn more.