Report: Daytona Beach man shot dead in motorcycle club shootout in Georgia

Two men, including one from Daytona Beach, were killed in a Georgia shootout between the Outkast and Thug Rider motorcycle clubs, according to authorities.

Germayne Farrell, 51, was fatally shot in the incident which was reported at 6:53 p.m. Saturday in east Augusta, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta, Georgia, was also killed. Four additional people were shot. All parties involved belonged to one of the motorcycle clubs, officials said.

Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said during a press conference Monday that Thug Riders traveled to the Outkast Motorcycle Club's headquarters in east Augusta to retaliate for an incident in Florida.

Roundtree declined to provide more details about the Florida incident. He said his office is in contact with law enforcement in Florida.

Another Florida man involved was identified as Kenneth Taylor, 43, of Boynton Beach and a member of the Outkast Motorcycle Club, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Nine Thug Riders and five Outkast members were involved, most from Georgia and some from North Carolina.

The sheriff said at least 150 rounds were shot and that more than two people were shooting.

He said 10 firearms were recovered either from the scene or from or near vehicles from where the occupants tossed them out.

He said the scene of the shootout was near a neighborhood with kids playing outside.

“This could have been a much more horrific event,” Roundtree said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2 Florida men killed in Outkast and Thug Rider motorcycle gangs shootout