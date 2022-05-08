Report: Dearborn grocery targeted by arsonists twice in 3 days

A Dearborn grocery store appears to be the target of two arson attempts in just three days, the Arab American News reported.

According to the report, security footage obtained from Dearborn Fresh Supermarket shows a man pouring flammable liquid onto the side of the store and then setting it ablaze early on Sunday morning. The news organization said a suspect was arrested.

The report follows a news release issued by the Dearborn Police Department on Saturday about an earlier arson attempt, which took place Friday night.

According to the release, Dearborn Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at the market at 11:30 p.m. Friday. FIrefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the market's fire suppression system had already damaged the store.

Security footage from Sunday morning shows a man dowsing the side of the building with an inflammable liquid and then setting it on fire along with himself, as he flees from the scene. Footage shows a car waiting in the distance and drives to the suspects location, followed by another car. An arrest has been made by Dearborn Police, who were in the area, and were informed by security guards on site that saw the fleeing car.

Upon arrival at the scene, the fire marshal determined that the blaze was likely caused by arson, the release stated.

Contacted by a Free Press reporter, the Dearborn police on Sunday said they had no new information to release.

After the first attempt, Dearborn Fresh Market offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the responsible party.

Police said any information about the incident be directed to Detective Mark Bilski, an arson/fire investigator, at 313-943-2234.

Lauren Wethington is a breaking news reporter. You can email her at LGilpin@freepress.com or find her on Twitter at @laurenelizw1.

