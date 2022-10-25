After report about death of "kadyrovites" in Kherson Oblast, Kadyrov started talking about jihad

Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

UKRAINSKA PRAVDATUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022 23:28

Leader of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov said that all true believers should stand up in the fight against "Satanism" and called this struggle jihad [an Arabic word which means "holy fight against the enemies of Islam" - ed.]

Source: Kadyrov’s address

Quote: "I give you my word, we will attack them every day and destroy them every day. We will not take these devils prisoner. We'll burn them. We won't stop anywhere. Our territory is not Zaporizhzhia, not Kherson. Our territory is Odesa, Kyiv, Kharkiv. And in general, Ukraine is our territory, Russian territory... We have already decided not to be on the defensive, but to attack everywhere."

"I once again appeal to the Caucasians. In Grozny, when they drew a caricature against our beloved Prophet, we were all ready to go there (to Europe – ed.) and fight there. Today, the same shaitans came to us. God gave us the opportunity to fight against these shaitans and their ideology. And today we are silent, we say that we will not fight for the Russian Empire…

Look in the mirror and ask yourselves who we are. We are true believers. Today, a self-respecting believer will not stay at home. He will find a machine gun for himself, find everything he needs and go to fight against Satanism… I call on you again. This is a great jihad that we should all participate in. What difference does it make who helps them, America or Europe."

Details: Kadyrov added that he is very dissatisfied with the current situation, "but there are people who lead from above and understand and see more."

Background:

  • On 25 October General Staff of Ukraine confirmed that as a result of the strike in the village of Kairo, Kherson Oblast, 30 invaders were destroyed, and more than a hundred Russian soldiers remained under the rubble.

  • On the eve of 24 October, a video was distributed in social media, probably from the village of Kairy. It was noted that the Ukrainian defenders launched a missile strike on the Kadyrovites [soldiers from the Chechen Republic fighting as a part of the Russian Armed Forces. - ed.] base in the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

