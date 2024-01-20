Report: Defender de Ligt could leave Bayern in summer

Munich's Matthijs de Ligt in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match against Darmstadt 98. de Ligt could leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, despite having a contract with the club until 2027, broadcasters Sky reported. Tom Weller/dpa

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt could leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, despite having a contract with the club until 2027, broadcasters Sky reported.

According to the report, Bayern have been informed of de Ligt's thoughts of moving to another team and would be ready to let him go if they receive a suitable offer.

De Ligt has been reportedly unhappy with his situation at the club amid the dispute for a position in the starting line-up with team-mates Minjae Kim and Dayot Upamecano.

Coach Thomas Tuchel, however, stressed in a new conference on Saturday that "obviously planning with him. He's our player, a top player and a top character."

"Matthijs returned from the national team injured, missed the whole of pre-season. We then played him a bit too early in the Supercup, then he got badly injured, and Minjae and Upa emerged as the two centre-backs," Tuchel said.

The defender is expected to be in the starting line-up for the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Sunday.

De Ligt moved from Juventus to Bayern in 2022, but has been plagued by injuries during his time with the German record champions. According to Sky, Manchester United would be interested in signing the player.