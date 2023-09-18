Report: DeLeon Springs man fatally shoots neighbor because he wouldn't get off his property

A 78-year-old man was charged with murder in DeLeon Springs after fatally shooting his 42-year-old neighbor Sunday because the man wouldn't get off his property, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Edward S. Druzolowski, of 1880 Alameda Dr., was charged with second-degree murder and booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail early Monday morning. He was being held without bond pending his first appearance.

Brian J. Ford was trimming tree limbs along the fence line between 1880 and 1890 Alameda Drive when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property. Druzolowski told detectives he threatened to shoot Ford, and when Ford didn’t leave, he shot him.

The Sheriff’s Office received two 911 calls about the incident around 7:13 p.m. The first two deputies on the scene attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived, but Ford died at the scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

