Report details how flight attendant of downed plane helped passengers escape before explosion

Emergency officials work the scene of a plane crash on I-75 in Naples near exit 105 on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday, Feb. 9, 2023. Two people have been confirmed dead.

A recent report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office details how the flight attendant on a locally downed aircraft and two passengers escaped before an explosion ensued.

According to the report, the flight attendant, Sydney Ann Bosmans, 23, of Jupiter, Florida, said there was a dual engine failure aboard the he Bombardier Challenger 600 jet that crashed on southbound Interstate 75, near mile marker 107, Pine Ridge Road, at about 3:10 p.m. Feb. 9.

Bosmans told authorities the other crew members, identified as Pilot Edward Daniel Murphy, 50, of Oakland Park, and second-in-command Ian Frederick Hofmann, 65, of Pompano Beach, advised to brace for impact.

The stewardess said that after they crashed she was able to open the rear door for passengers Aaron Baker, 35, and Audra Green, 23, both of Columbus, Ohio, to escape along with Bosmans before the jet exploded.

The sheriff's office's report says Bosmans had minor injuries to her face and hand. All three were taken to Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge, 6101 Pine Ridge Rd., in Naples.

In video: Video shows moment plane crashed on Interstate 75 and burst into flames near Naples, Florida

911 audio: 'It hit our car': Sheriff's office releases 911 calls from Naples I-75 plane crash

The report says authorities found Murphy and Hofmann dead among the wreckage.

The occupants of two automobiles damaged in the crash survived, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that the aircraft was recovered and transported to an undisclosed secure facility in Jacksonville Feb. 11. The cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder were sent to the NTSB headquarters in Washington, D.C. Feb. 11.

Federal investigators said a preliminary report should be available about 30 days after the crash, while the entire investigation can take up to between 12 and 24 months to complete.

