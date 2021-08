NextShark

A Korean American man is speaking out to expose a couple who allegedly harassed him and his two children while they were on vacation in New York’s Fire Island last week. Michael Kim, 42, and his sons, aged 9 and 5, were walking back from a hike to the Fire Island Lighthouse when they came across the couple, who allegedly harassed him because he was scolding his children. On their way, Kim said his children started fighting and running in front of a moving PSE&G truck, which almost hit them.