Report details police wounding of suspect in mass shooting

COLLEEN SLEVIN
·2 min read

DENVER (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket surrendered after being shot by a police officer who waited for him to come into view down a store aisle, according new information about the shooting released Thursday.

The details were contained in a district attorney's report that found Boulder officer Richard Steidell was justified in shooting Ahmad Alissa and said his shots stopped the attack.

“Officer Steidell's shots were the last ones fired by anyone inside the King Soopers on March 22," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the report.

Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store as well as Officer Eric Talley, one of the first three police officers who entered the store. He also was charged with attempted first-degree murder after authorities said shots were fired at 19 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers.

Alissa's defense team has suggested he suffers from mental illness but they have not offered any other details about his condition.

According to the new report, Steidell was part of the second wave of police officers who entered the store after Talley was killed near the cash registers.

About 20 seconds later, shots were fired over their heads, with one bullet passing between the heads of two officers. Steidell dove to the ground and fired his handgun at a man he saw holding a long gun down an aisle.

The gunman withdrew from view and Steidell remained on the ground, still and pointing his gun down the aisle. When the gunman came back into view about 90 seconds later and raised his weapon, Steidell fired at him, the report states.

It was later determined that one of his eight shots — the only ones fired by police during the ordeal — hit Alissa in the right thigh.

Steidell, a Coast Guard veteran who has been with Boulder police since 2019, was placed on paid leave while the district attorney's office and outside law enforcement agencies conducted a standard investigation of his decision to shoot at Alissa.

The 31-year-old Steidell, who was awarded pistol sharpshooter and rifle marksmanship ribbons in the military, will return to duty Friday now that the district attorney has found his actions were justified, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas governor backs Exxon Mobil petition in climate case

    The governor of Texas in an unusual move on Thursday asked the state's Supreme Court to accept an Exxon Mobil Corp petition seeking to reverse a state court decision in a climate change case. California municipal officials sued Exxon and other energy companies in 2017 seeking damages for rising sea levels they blamed on fossil fuel emissions, prompting a countersuit from the oil major in Texas. A Texas appeals court rejected Exxon's effort to depose California officials, leading to the oil company's state Supreme court petition.

  • Knoxville's Black community protests after student deaths

    His final plea was uttered quietly but urgently. The April 12 fatal shooting took place at Austin-East High School, an arts magnet school nestled inside a quiet Knoxville neighborhood near the zoo. The majority-Black student population had already been grappling with the deaths of four students in gun violence since January, all of which took place outside of school and none of which involved police officers.

  • Trump Fans See Tyrannical Plot in Facebook Ruling

    OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via GettyIn a move seemingly designed to aggrieve everyone, Donald Trump is neither permanently banned from Facebook nor immediately allowed back, the Facebook Oversight Board announced Wednesday.In other words, the former president got a deferral on access to his followers on the world’s largest social-media platform. Still, voices on the right decried the independent board’s non-decision as evidence that Facebook had become more powerful than the government or the United Nations.Facebook suspended Trump on Jan. 7, the day after he appeared to post support for fans who attacked the U.S. Capitol. Trump’s suspension immediately generated uproar on the right, prompting Facebook to seek guidance from its Oversight Board: a panel of approximately 20 people from the politics, human rights, and media fields. On Wednesday the board upheld Facebook’s decision to suspend Trump, but called on Facebook execs to make their own decision within the next six months.Trump’s own reaction—delivered by way of a written release, given his own lack of Facebook or Twitter access—was predictably unhappy.Facebook Says Trump Can’t Go Back to Shitposting Yet“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States,” Trump, who is not president, wrote in a statement on the ruling, “because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before.”“The People of our Country will not stand for it!” he added. “These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”Trump was far from alone on the right in accusing Facebook of overpowering the government.“Facebook’s ‘Oversight Board’ should not be more powerful than the US Constitution,” Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert posted on the messaging app Telegram on Wednesday.In fact, the Oversight Board is subject to bipartisan criticism—much of it more coherent than Boebert’s. Supposedly independent but formed and funded by Facebook, the board acts as pseudo-Supreme Court for the social media giant. But the board’s exact authority is less than it seems; Facebook previously rejected one of the board’s recommendations.In this case, the board ruled that Facebook was correct to suspend Trump after the Capitol attack, and that the ongoing risk of Trump-inspired violence justifies his continued ban, but that Facebook was wrong to issue him an indefinite suspension. The board passed the buck back to Facebook: the company has six months to decide whether to ban the ex-president or allow him back on the site.That didn’t stop multiple media outlets—conservative or otherwise—as mischaracterizing the decision as a lifetime ban. “Facebook Oversight Board Bans Trump For Life,” read one Fox News chyron.But where some on the left saw a wishy-washy process, or worried about the power of a massive corporation, others on the right saw straight-up tyranny.“The Facebook oversight board has more power than the United Nations,” conservative author and Senate candidate J.D. Vance tweeted. “Conservatives were right to worry about giving our sovereignty away to a multinational institution. We just picked the wrong one.”Of course, unlike Facebook, the United Nations can call on member states to deploy troops in its name.Meanwhile, Infowars, a website that used to wring its hands about the prospect of United Nations tyranny, ran a pointed talking point at the top of its site.“Trump Launches New Site as ADL-Approved Board Targets Him For More Censorship,” the Infowars headline read, in reference to the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish organization.The reference to the ADL was mystifying except perhaps as an antisemitic wink from a website whose hosts and guests routinely amplify antisemitism. (In reality, the CEO of the ADL, Jonathan Greenblatt has been openly critical of Facebook’s Oversight Board, even joining a group called the “Real Facebook Oversight Board” to challenge the official board’s decisions.)Facebook’s final ruling on Trump’s account remains as unknown as it did yesterday. But already, social media-happy politicians are calling for consequences.“This morning, Facebook banned Trump permanently,” Boebert tweeted. “Facebook will pay the price. Mark my words.”Later, perhaps in an act of self-censorship, she deleted the tweet.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Cheney, Trump feud gets mixed reviews in Wyoming

    With Republicans in Washington turning up the heat to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, a firm Trump critic who holds the No. 3 GOP role in the House, the defiant third-term congresswoman faces mixed reviews in her home state. (May 6)

  • Atlanta police officer fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks has been reinstated

    The Atlanta police officer who was fired after fatally shooting a Black man in a Wendy's parking lot last year has been reinstated by Atlanta's Civil Service Board. Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old husband, father and stepfather, was running away when he was shot by officer Garrett Rolfe on June 12, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. said at the time. Rolfe, a seven-year veteran of the department, was fired and charged with felony murder.

  • Germany opposes Biden's support for waiving vaccine patents

    The Biden administration's support for a proposal to waive certain patent protections for coronavirus vaccines would create “severe complications” for vaccine production, a German government spokesperson said Thursday, according to Bloomberg.Why it matters: The patent waiver proposal, which proponents say will help increase vaccine production and deliver doses to the developing world, is working its way through the World Trade Organization and all 164 member countries will have to consent to the decision, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Negotiations over the waiver are expected to last for months.Context: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai signaled Wednesday that the U.S. would support the waiver during WTO negotiations.The waiver was proposed by South Africa and India, which has been hit hard by a recent surge in new coronavirus cases.The big picture: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the European Union was "ready to discuss" the proposal, according to Reuters.Critics of the proposal have warned that it could discourage drug companies from embarking on research for emergency vaccines and medicine in the future and could set a dangerous precedent.The waiver also might not fix the gaping global divide in access to vaccines as quickly as proponents expect since a lack of funding, logistical support and manufacturing capacity could limit its impact, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • McConnell stays mum as Republicans who voted for impeachment face political backlash

    U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided questions Wednesday when asked whether he’s concerned about how many Republicans believe the 2020 Presidential election wasn’t valid and the rising political consequences for elected Republicans who have acknowledged President Joe Biden’s victory was valid.

  • Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

    Two police officers raised their weapons while sheltering behind a tree in a Portland park. "And while it’s really expensive, I think it’s important to get these things down on video as much as possible because otherwise we’re relying on written reports and then they can be inconsistent and not be remembered as well."

  • Brazil: At least 25 killed in Rio de Janeiro shootout

    The shootout took place during a police operation in a favela in the Brazilian city.

  • Woman with disabilities left strapped to toilet for nearly 8 hours, SC officials say

    She sat there from 10:40 p.m. to 6:21 a.m., SLED says

  • Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie re-team for cheap, satisfying thrills in Wrath Of Man

    Note: The writer of this review watched Wrath Of Man on a digital screener from home. Before making the decision to see it—or any other film—in a movie theater, please consider the health risks involved. Here’s an interview on the matter with scientific experts.

  • GOP-backed voting restrictions like Florida's will appease Trump more than they'll help Republicans win elections

    For years, Republicans dominated mail voting in Florida. After Trump waged war on the practice, the state GOP passed new limits on it.

  • Brazil favela shootout between police and drug gang leaves 25 dead

    At least 25 people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday in a shootout during a police raid targeting drug traffickers in the city's Jacarezinho neighborhood, according to civil police. It was the highest-ever death toll from a police raid in the state, which has for decades suffered from drug-related violence. "This is the highest number of deaths in a police operation in Rio, surpassing 19 in Complexo do Alemão in 2007," said Chief of Police Ronaldo Oliveira. "Only in that one we didn't lose anyone. Now, a police officer has died, which is a great loss for us," he said. Two passengers on a metro train were also wounded in the crossfire in the northern Rio neighborhood, according to the fire brigade, which said they were not seriously hurt. Jacarezinho is a poor neighborhood with few public services, known as a favela.

  • Dominion bashes the election firm running the Trump-supported recount in Arizona, saying it's already 'committed serious errors'

    A firm called Cyber Ninjas is running the audit. Its CEO has pushed conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

  • NCIS: Los Angeles - Signs of Change (Sneak Peek 1)

    When military grade technology is stolen, a deaf engineer, Sienna Marchione (Raquel McPeek Rodriguez), who always wanted to serve her country, and the only member of her team to survive the theft, helps Kensi and NCIS track down the tech before it's taken out of the country, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

  • Lexington cop who shot suspect is 3-year veteran of the department, state police say

    Kentucky State Police have released the name of the Lexington officer who shot a suspect after allegedly being fired at.

  • The DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

    It looks like the Democratic National Committee is getting ready for a possible pillow fight in 2024. The DNC has "has quietly assembled a core team" that's looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, and not long after President Biden's inauguration, it "started gathering 'oppo' on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run," Politico reports. Evidently, they have their eye on a "wide range of people," not just the possible candidates you'd expect like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but also "unconventional candidates" — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. "DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn't run," Politico writes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also reportedly one of these "unconventional" candidates the DNC has identified. Lindell has been repeatedly pushing false allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, and he's even claimed that former President Donald Trump "will be back in office in August." The pillow magnate "has told associates" that Trump "is encouraging him to run for governor of Minnesota" in 2022, Politico reported last year. Still, a 2024 presidential run by Lindell might appear unlikely, especially given the possibility that Trump himself seeks another term. But even if there's a small chance, it seems the DNC doesn't want to be asleep at the wheel. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

  • Yang falls behind Adams for first time in New York mayor’s race poll

    Adams, the Brooklyn Borough president, was the first-place pick for 21 percent of the respondents in a three-day survey.

  • Newsom's AG pick will test California's mood on criminal justice

    Rob Bonta has routinely been at odds with law enforcement, who remain powerful in California and could very well back a credible challenger.

  • A shortage of key minerals could create big headwinds in the climate fight

    Data: IEA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios Soaring amounts of key minerals used in clean energy tech are needed to fight climate change, but costs and supply risks could create big headwinds, a new International Energy Agency analysis finds. Why it matters: "Today’s mineral supply and investment plans fall short of what is needed to transform the energy sector, raising the risk of delayed or more expensive energy transitions," IEA warns.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Growth in solar and wind, electric vehicles, stationary battery storage and other grid technologies will require much more lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, graphite, rare earth elements and more.That's especially true for clean tech deployment on a scale consistent with the goals of the Paris climate deal.Though it varies by mineral, aggregate demand quadruples over two decades in IEA's "Sustainable Development Scenario." That's an energy system model that keeps temperature rise well below 2°C.But new supply projects have a considerable time lag and are often accompanied by price volatility.The intrigue: "An even faster transition, to hit net-zero [emissions] globally by 2050, would require six times more mineral inputs in 2040 than today," IEA finds.Threat level: Rapid scale-up of clean energy could face "huge questions" about commodity reliability, availability and prices that could slow cost declines and create bottlenecks.For instance, a doubling of lithium and nickel costs could offset all projected cost declines from a doubling of battery production."[I]n a scenario consistent with climate goals, expected supply from existing mines and projects under construction is estimated to meet only half of projected lithium and cobalt requirements and 80% of copper needs by 2030," IEA said. Data: IEA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios Another part of the new IEA report shows the geographic concentration of mineral production and processing — as you can see it's very different than fossil fuel distribution. "High levels of concentration, compounded by complex supply chains, increase the risks that could arise from physical disruption, trade restrictions or other developments in major producing countries," IEA notes.What they're saying: The report recommends steps around supply chain diversification and new development in countries with untapped resources.Another idea: "Voluntary strategic stockpiling can in some cases help countries weather short-term supply disruptions." Bloomberg has more.What's next: The report offers recommendations for bolstering supply and reliability while addressing the environmental footprint of mining.Some of it is chicken and egg — "strong signals" from policymakers about tackling climate change will drive supply investment.IEA also calls for enhanced R&D to help use materials more efficiently and find substitutes.The report also recommends more efforts around recycling and stronger environmental and human rights standards that reward responsible suppliers.Go deeper: The renewable threat to biodiversityMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free