Report details rampant sexual abuse within Southern Baptist Convention

Reuters

T-Mobile on Monday launched a suite of 5G products to lure business clients and capture some of the market share of rivals Verizon and AT&T, and has signed up customers including an automaker, an airline operator and a theme park. The product suite, what it calls 5G advanced network solutions, will offer three levels - from a complete private 5G network to sharing space over a public network, Callie Field, T-Mobile's president of business group, told Reuters. T-Mobile, armed with a bigger share of spectrum that is ideal for 5G than Verizon and AT&T, is trying to make a dent in acquiring business customers despite the dominance of its more established rivals.