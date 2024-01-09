Report determines possible cause of house fire that killed three children in Webster Co.

A Webster County house fire that killed three children on Nov. 12 has officially been ruled accidental, according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

The state's investigation that concluded Dec. 29 noted that the fire at the 1600 block of Conklin Road near Marshfield may have started in the southeast corner of the home's kitchen and spread through the ceiling to the entryway.

"The exact point of origin could not be determined but the only ignition sources within this area were the electrical wiring/components," according to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety. "The fire consumed the rafters in this area. There were several electrical wires that could not be eliminated as a possible cause of the fire. There were remnants of several kitchen appliances in the kitchen that could not be eliminated as well as the electrical wiring in the kitchen."

The Elkland Fire Protection District received a house fire call at 11:48 p.m and found the home heavily involved with thick black smoke billowing from the second story upon arrival. Flames were visible on the south and west sides of the structure, according to investigators.

The three children, Marshfield School District students ages 16, 13 and 12, were said to have been recovered by firefighters from the second story in three separate bedrooms. Several local fire department agencies and first responders came to the scene.

No smoke detectors were discovered during the scene examination, according to Missouri Division of Fire Safety.

More than $120,000 was raised by community members to help the children's parents, Daniel and Carissa Smythe, who survived the fire and did not have home insurance.

