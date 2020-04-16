Report: Diesel engine will be a no-cost option on 2021 Cadillac Escalade



Pricing for the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade was revealed yesterday, with the various trim levels ranging from $76,195 to $99,995 before destination. And while we also learned that all-wheel drive will be a $3,000 option, we did not know the price of the optional 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine. Now it appears we do: It's $0.

That's according to the sleuths at gmauthority.com. The diesel is one of two engine choices for the new 2021 Escalade, the other being a 6.2-liter V8, and GM Authority sites Cadillac insiders for the news that the diesel will be a no-cost option. The engine also is coming to the 2021 Chevrolet and GMC full-size SUVs, but it's not yet known what the upcharge will be there, if any.

Already, the 3.0-liter I6 diesel is offered in the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 pickups, where it is currently a $2,500 option over the 6.2-liter V8.

The Duramax inline-six turbodiesel is an aluminum-block design with dual overhead camshafts and a single, variable-geometry turbocharger. Cadillac quotes preliminary outputs of 277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The 6.2-liter V8, meanwhile, musters 420 horses and the same torque output.

The primary draw for the diesel is expected to be fuel economy. EPA estimates for the diesel engine in the Escalade (and in the GMC and Chevrolet full-size utes) have not yet been released. But in the pickup trucks, the engine returns 23 city/33 highway miles per gallon with rear-wheel drive and 23/29 mpg with four-wheel drive.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade had been scheduled to reach dealerships this summer, but it's not known whether that date might slip due to the current shutdown at GM's assembly plants.

