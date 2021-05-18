Report: DOJ tried to identify Twitter critic taking aim at Rep. Devin Nunes

The Telegraph

Through the obligatory glossy filter and the rousing orchestral score of the trailer for The Me You Can’t See – a documentary series about the mental health crisis facing our post-pandemic world, jointly executive produced by Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, which airs on Friday – emerges a precise and potentially)powerful idea: of the individual who stands up and speaks out. Individual names flash across the scene, and the camera settles on one face after another (some famous, some not), each preparing to break taboo and tell the story of their psychological pain. “To make the decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness” says Harry. “In today’s world more than ever, it is a sign of strength.” This is the signature of filmmaker Dawn Porter, the 51-year-old inde star who, alongside Amy and Diega Maradona director Asif Kapadia, is the creative force behind The Me You Can’t See. Known for her politically engaged, sometimes incendiary state-of-the-nation documentaries, she applies a particular ethical and artistic argument – that huge and profound social issues are best addressed via individual voices – to all her work. In 2020, she released both John Lewis: Good Trouble, about the civil rights activist and Georgia congressman who led the first of three Selma to Montgomery marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge; and The Way I See It, about Pete Souza, the official White House photographer under President Obama, who has since become an outspoken online critic of President Trump. “Lately, I’ve been really interested in this question of ‘What makes people get up and do something?’” she said last year. “What gets you out of your chair and into the public space?” (Being the British prince who had the audacity to fall in love with a mixed race American actress is presumably a slightly unusual answer to that question).