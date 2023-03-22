Report of domestic violence and kidnapping in Rocklin leads to standoff with police

Officers arrested three people after a report of domestic violence at a Rocklin apartment complex led to a standoff Monday night that continued for a few hours, before a SWAT team used tear gas and distraction devices to force a surrender.

The standoff with police occurred at the Sunset Apartments in the 3500 block of Sunset Boulevard. An officer responded to a report of domestic violence, kidnapping, and false imprisonment committed at the apartment complex, the Rocklin Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in a news release.

The officer tried to speak to a man in the home, later identified as Daniel Chavez, who was wanted for the alleged crimes and had warrants for his arrest. Police said Chavez refused to answer the door and come out of the apartment.

After more than an hour of trying to convince Chavez to come out of the home, the SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the home, police said. The SWAT team includes officers from Roseville and Rocklin police departments.

Police said Chavez would not comply with officers and exit the home despite the negotiations.

Authorities closed Sunset Boulevard to vehicle traffic, between Third and Pacific streets, as officers worked at the scene at the apartment complex, Rocklin police announced shortly after 9 p.m. Monday in social media posts. At 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, police announced that officers had cleared the scene and reopened the street.

The SWAT team deployed two distraction devices and CS gas, a commonly used tear gas, to force Chavez and two other people in the apartment to surrender, according to the Police Department.

Chavez was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and resisting arrest, police said. He also had felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

Police said Thomas Nicholson and Crystal Powell, who were in the apartment with Chavez Monday night and surrendered to police, were arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest. They also had warrants for their arrest.