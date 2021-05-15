REPORT: Dozens of rabbits dumped at Middletown park

Micah Karr, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

May 15—A suspect reportedly dumped between 20 and 30 domesticated rabbits at Smith Park on Saturday.

A group of people are trying to round up the rabbits and get them contained. There is no word on what the group will do with the bunnies.

Abandoning or dumping animals is illegal in Ohio. If charged and found guilty of abandonment, fines and court costs could total more than $100,000, humane society officials reported.

The Middletown Police did not have any information available about possible charges or suspects.

