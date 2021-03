Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.