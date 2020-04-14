Report: Dramatic Changes In Consumer Behavior Emerge During Crisis

ACUPOLL Survey Predicts Major Changes Following COVID-19

CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers have new expectations on everything from advertising to shopping to private label products. This according to a comprehensive nationwide poll by ACUPOLL Precision Research after 3 waves of research involving over 3,000 consumers. "This research represents a unique window into the hearts, minds, and evolving behavior of consumers by posing questions we haven't seen anyone else ask about," said Jeff Goldstein, President, ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. Highlights:

Glass Half Full. 80% of consumers view this crisis as an opportunity to shift gears. Half of these want to 'reset' and enjoy or accomplish things they haven't before. The other half wants to be more prepared -- including on the health and financial fronts.

80% of consumers view this crisis as an opportunity to shift gears. Half of these want to 'reset' and enjoy or accomplish things they haven't before. The other half wants to be more prepared -- including on the health and financial fronts. Advertisers: Change Your Ways. 90% want companies to change how they advertise. Chief among these is helping educate about the crisis, encourage good behavior, and giving back to the community.

90% want companies to change how they advertise. Chief among these is helping educate about the crisis, encourage good behavior, and giving back to the community. Special Delivery . 40% of consumers appreciate grocery pickup or delivery more than before the crisis.

. 40% of consumers appreciate grocery pickup or delivery more than before the crisis. Going Private. Across paper and food categories, 25% of consumers appreciate private labels more than before the crisis. Conversely, about the same appreciate name brands more.

Across paper and food categories, 25% of consumers appreciate private labels more than before the crisis. Conversely, about the same appreciate name brands more. The New Influencers. Qualitative comments reveal people may idolize stars, sports figures and influencers less. And, they will appreciate police, EMT's, doctors and nurses more.

Qualitative comments reveal people may idolize stars, sports figures and influencers less. And, they will appreciate police, EMT's, doctors and nurses more. Less Division in Country. People see hope: political parties working together more, lots of positivity in the nation. Citizens believe a sense of compassion and community will continue.

People see hope: political parties working together more, lots of positivity in the nation. Citizens believe a sense of compassion and community will continue. Enthusiasts vs. Resistors. Around 20% of those who used to participate in sports/leisure, dining out and shopping plan to do these things less after the crisis. In every category, brands will battle to gain momentum among the enthusiasts, and regain the trust/confidence of the resistors. Winning among enthusiasts is more crucial than ever. Social distance will become the "new healthy".

Around 20% of those who used to participate in sports/leisure, dining out and shopping plan to do these things less after the crisis. In every category, brands will battle to gain momentum among the enthusiasts, and regain the trust/confidence of the resistors. Winning among enthusiasts is more crucial than ever. Social distance will become the "new healthy". Get out of town. When asked, what's the first activity you want to do after the crisis, second highest response (19%) was travel.

When asked, what's the first activity you want to do after the crisis, second highest response (19%) was travel. What's Essential. 60% have decreased non-essential spending; 34% have even decreased spending they consider to be essential.

60% have decreased non-essential spending; 34% have even decreased spending they consider to be essential. Branching Out. 44% of consumers have branched out and tried something new, suggesting this may be a time for some experimentation and indulgence, and to build new loyalties.

44% of consumers have branched out and tried something new, suggesting this may be a time for some experimentation and indulgence, and to build new loyalties. Comfort Food. Much more likely to be turning to comfort foods or snacks than trying out new recipes.

