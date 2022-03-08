Report: Driver was arguing with wife in texts when he fatally struck Enfield teen

A driver was texting his wife during a back-and-forth argument when he struck and killed a 14-year-old Enfield High School freshman in East Windsor Sunday, a police report shows.

Jesse Pincince, 37, of Ellington also was on medication for a back problem and is legally blind in one eye, it said. He was arrested on charges that include second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and remained in custody at the Hartford Correction Center on $200,000 bail.

Police said Tuesday that the girl who died was Jaylene Gonzalez of Enfield. Those who knew her said the teen was sweet, with a bright personality and strong soccer skills.

“We will miss watching Jaylene on the soccer field,” said one donor to a GoFundMe fundraiser to pay for her funeral — which has surpassed its goal of $30,000. “She never gave up and was a wonderful teammate to all the girls.”

According to the report, police fielded 911 calls about the GMC pickup Pincince was driving in the minutes before the deadly collision. One witness said she was headed north on I-91 and saw the truck, with its distinctive license plate, IFLIP, “swerving all over the highway and nearly strike at least two, maybe three vehicles.”

The truck had drifted from the center lane into the left lane, where it almost struck a car, and then “drifted back across the highway, across all three lanes and nearly struck a vehicle in the right-hand lane,” the report said. One car had to drive off the highway to avoid a collision.

The truck got off the highway at Exit 45 and stopped at the red light at the end of the exit ramp, but failed to move when the light turned green, the report said. Cars started beeping at the driver, who then turned right onto Route 140.

The witness told police the truck then went through a red light at the intersection of routes 140 and 5. She stopped for the light and when the it turned green, she drove straight on Route 140, or North Road. When she got to Bassdale Plaza, she saw the pickup pulled over, its driver running toward a girl lying on the side of the road, the report said.

Story continues

The first officer to respond did CPR on the girl. Another officer talked to the girl’s 12-year-old friend, who told police the truck “came out of nowhere and struck her friend,” the report said.

The officer also talked to Pincince, who was “visibly upset,” it said. “Pincince stated he had been texting with his wife and they were arguing.”

“J. Pincince stated he had ‘looked down for a second’“ when it happened. Asked what made him look down, he acknowledged that he had been checking his cellphone, the report said.

Pincince said “he had gotten a reply from his wife and had looked down at his phone when it went off,” according to the report.

He passed field sobriety tests but appeared to have constricted pupils and to talk slowly, the officer wrote in the report. Pincince said he is on medication for back problems but he could not recall what they were, the report said.

He also said he is legally blind in his right eye. His driver’s license has a notation that he is supposed to wear glasses, but he was not wearing them, according to the report.

South Windsor Officer Kevin Geraci, a drug recognition expert, was called to the scene to evaluate Pincince. Geraci said while he did not appear to be under the influence of substances, “he had concerns with J. Pincince driving with all of the medical issues he has,” the report said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.