Report: Dubai 'jetman' didn't deploy chute in fatal crash

FILE - In this May 12, 2015, file photo, former Swiss pilot Yves Rossy, known as a "jetman," right, and his protege Vincent Reffet, prepare for a fly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Reffet, one of Dubai's famed "jetman" killed in a crash in November, failed to deploy the emergency parachute attached to the winged engines strapped to his back, an investigative report released Thursday, April 15, 2021 found. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of Dubai's famed “jetman” pilots killed in a crash in November failed to deploy the emergency parachute attached to the winged engines strapped to his back, an investigative report released Thursday found.

Investigators from the United Arab Emirates' General Civil Aviation Authority gave no explanation for why Vincent Reffet, 36, of Annecy, France, didn't use his parachute in the fall during a training flight in the desert of the sheikhdom.

Describing Reffet as an “experienced professional skydiver” and jetwing pilot, the investigators said video from the Nov. 17 crash appeared to show him lose control and go into a backflip hovering some 240 meters (800 feet) off the ground.

Such backflips are common when wearing the wings and recoverable if the pilot thrusts forward through the flip, the report said. Reffet had experience coming out of those flips in the past, but at higher altitudes.

"The risks of the 800-feet hover was discussed during the pre-flight briefing and, as a risk mitigation, it was decided to abort the flight and to deploy the pyro-rocket emergency parachute should the jetwing become uncontrollable," the report said. “The investigation could not determine why the pilot did not choose this mitigation action.”

Video from a camera attached to his helmet showed the parachute only deployed after he crashed into the ground. Prior to that, his hands moved as though he thought he could enter again into a hover, the report said. The jetwing showed no mechanical problems before or during the flight, investigators said.

The training flight was to simulate a takeoff from the ground, a triangular flight and a jet-powered landing on a 800-foot platform, the report said. A helicopter at that altitude was to simulate the platform, but investigators found no sign it played a part in the crash.

XDubai, an extreme sports venture sponsoring the flights associated with the crown prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did Jetman Dubai, for whom Reffet flew.

Reffet had BASE-jumped off the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building at 828 meters (2,716 feet) in Dubai, setting a world record. BASE is an acronym for building, antenna, span and earth. He earlier earned gold medals while competing as a free-flying skydiver on a team and competed as an extreme athlete.

Jetman Dubai, founded by Swiss adventurer Yves Rossy, sees its athletes zip across the sky with a four-engine, carbon-Kevlar wing strapped to their backs. The wings can fly 50 kilometers (30 miles), have a maximum speed of over 400 kph (248 mph) and can reach an altitude of 6,100 meters (20,000 feet).

Famously in 2015, Reffet and Rossy flew alongside an Emirates Airbus A380 double-decker jetliner over Dubai.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP

Recommended Stories

  • A fiery crash involving a Florida rapper shut down a section of State Road 112 for hours

    A crash involving a Florida rapper and a tractor trailer that caught fire shut down a section of State Road 112 for several hours Thursday while crews investigated and cleaned up the mess.

  • Blue Origin launches and lands New Shepard rocket in key prep flight for human passengers

    Blue Origin has launched its New Shepard rocket for the second time this year, and the 15th time overall. The mission profile saw the reusable spacecraft fly to suborbital space, and then return for a parachute-assisted landing at Blue Origin's launch facility in West Texas. This flight was a little different than its usual missions, because it included a rehearsal component with people standing in for what will eventually be Blue Origin's paying private astronaut customers.

  • Don’t go to Ontario: U.S., Japan warn travellers to steer clear but it won’t hurt the province in the long run, expert says

    While COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Canada continue to rise, Ontario in particular is being called out in international warnings. Japan has designated Ontario, specifically, as a region with community transmission of variants of concern, which requires anyone travelling to the country from the province, in addition to a 14-day quarantine, to isolate for three days at a designated facility, with a COVID-19 test on the third day.

  • Battle-hardened and better funded, Ukraine's army knocks on NATO's door

    At the outbreak of the war in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the Ukrainian army was so poorly equipped that ordinary citizens were knitting socks, donating scrap metal and even crowdfunding a tank for soldiers at the front line. The government that took over after the Maidan street protests said it had only 5,000 combat-ready ground troops and did not put up a fight when Russian forces seized and annexed the Crimea peninsula in March that year. But the Crimea annexation and seven years of fighting Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region drove Ukraine to overhaul its military, combining a huge increase in defence spending with aid and training from Western allies.

  • Japanese Woman Auctions Cheating Husband's Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards for $188,000

    The boxes contained limited-edition booster sets, including Magic Ruler, Pharaoh’s Servant, Curse of Anubis, Mythological Age, Thousand Eyes Bible and Spell of Mask. Auctions community, the wife expressed she simply wanted a fair deal for the cards following her husband’s unfaithfulness.

  • Don't tell your cable company, but this Motorola modem can save you about $120 a year — and it's on sale at Amazon

    Stop renting your modem! Get better, faster and cheaper internet for a one-time fee of $59.

  • Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

    This is a desert find of a lifetime!

  • Serial Killer Joanna Dennehy Ruthlessly Murdered 3 Men — Now Her Daughter Speaks Out

    It’s said the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree — meaning a person is typically not that different from their parents. But Shianne Treanor, the 21-year-old daughter of the notorious serial killer Joanna Dennehy, who’s now serving a life sentence for killing three men and injuring two others, says that there are exceptions. She’s one of them. “I’m not her,” she declared in “Living With a Serial Killer,” premiering Wednesday, April 14 at 9/8c on Oxygen. “I’ll never be her.” In March 2013, Dennehy’s deadly spree came to light with the discovery of the body of property manager Kevin Lee, 48, in Peterborough, 100 miles north of London. A day earlier his wife had reported him missing, along with the family’s blue station wagon. Kevin Lee Lee’s vehicle, which had been torched, was located five miles from where a dog walker stumbled upon Lee’s dead body in a ditch. Lee had been stabbed five times, was dressed in a woman’s cocktail dress, and appeared to have been sexually assaulted. The investigation quickly led to one of Lee’s associates, Gary Stretch, 46, who was captured in a gas station security video with Lee’s car. Stretch was with a woman identified as Dennehy, 36, one of Lee’s tenants. As investigators searched for Stretch and Dennehy, police learned that two more men had been stabbed multiple times while walking their dogs 140 miles away in Hereford. The victims, Robin Bereza, 63, and John Rogers, 56, survived their wounds. One told investigators that the attacker was a woman with a star tattoo on her face. Dennehy was known as Star, thanks to a tattoo on her cheek. Witnesses to the vicious attacks on the dog walkers told authorities that Dennehy walked away from the scene laughing and licking her knife, according to “Living With a Serial Killer.” Gary Stretch and Joanna Dennehy Dennehy and Stretch were soon apprehended and taken into custody. At the time, Treanor hadn’t laid eyes on her mom in four years. She told producers she wondered, “Why is she not here? Why am I not good enough?” Her mother’s arrest spawned feelings of fear, anger, and distress. “I cried so hard I had nothing left to cry ... I lost all my senses and fell to the floor crying,” said Treanor. “The first thing I said was, ‘Will I turn into her? Will that be me?’” Treanor also acknowledged that even as a girl she knew her mom was provocative as well as slyly manipulative with men. Shianne Treanor After Dennehy’s arrest, she was immediately sent for a mental health assessment that made it impossible for police to interview her for 10 days. They used that time to dive deeper into Dennehy’s background and uncovered that she had a sexual relationship with Lee. As this line of investigation continued, they also learned that the bodies of two men were discovered in a ditch five miles from where Lee was found. The homicides became known as the Peterborough ditch murders. Using fingerprints, detectives identified the victims as delivery man Lukasz Slaboszewski, 31, and John Chapman, 56, a down-and-out widower who lived in one of Lee’s houses. Police established that they had been killed days before Lee. John Chapman An anonymous witness soon came forward and told officials that Dennehy had bragged to her about slaughtering these victims. She had stabbed Slaboszewski in the heart and disposed of him with Stretch’s help, and butchered Chapman in his sleep. Investigators learned that Stretch and Dennehy, who compared their acts to Bonnie and Clyde, used a stolen camera to chronicle their crime spree. In one unsettling picture, Dennehy holds a giant dagger and sticks out her tongue as if to lick the blade. Joanna Dennehy On April 12, investigators got the OK to finally interview Dennehy, who’d been diagnosed with the disorder paraphilia sadomasochism. When asked about the stabbings, she responded, “No comment.” Despite her silence, police had already built a strong case against her. Authorities’ main concern was that Dennehy would plead insanity. Instead, on November 18, 2013, she shocked everyone, including her own legal team, by pleading guilty to three murders and two attempted murders. It was her way of securing even more notoriety and taking control, criminologist Dr. Casey Jordan told “Living With a Serial Killer.” Stretch, however, had pleaded not guilty. His trial went on as scheduled. It came out during his trial that after Dennehy killed Chapman she allegedly borrowed a line from a Britney Spears hit song and said, “Oops, I’ve done it again.” Lukasz Slaboszewski In February 2014 Stretch was sentenced to 19 years for his role in the crimes. Dennehy — like Britain’s other two infamous female serial killers Myra Hindley and Rosemary West — was sentenced to life in prison. In 2018, despite people’s efforts to discourage her, Treanor visited her mother in prison. “She doesn’t feel remorse for what she’s done,” said Treanor, who subsequently made the decision to cut off all communication with Dennehy. “She’s past the point of change.” To learn more about the case, watch “Living With a Serial Killer,” premiering Wednesday, April 14 at 9/8c on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Americas not behaving as if in midst of worsening COVID-19 crisis -regional health official warns

    BOGOTA (Reuters) -The Americas are not behaving like a region experiencing an ever-graver outbreak of COVID-19, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday. This rise in infections is alarming but not surprising given relaxed restrictions used to curb virus transmission, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly news conference, adding that vaccination will not be enough to stop this wave of contagion. "Highly transmissible variants are spreading, and social distancing measures are not as strictly observed as before," Etienne said.

  • Woman makes unsettling discovery about her boyfriend after receiving gift: 'I would die on the spot'

    The discovery ended their relationship for good.

  • Former L.A. Sheriff's Deputy Sentenced to Seven Years After Leading Fake Raid For Half Ton of Marijuana

    Former deputy Marc Antrim orchestrated a fake raid for half a ton of marijuana and $600,000 in cash from a downtown L.A. warehouse in October 2018.

  • Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

    The teacher was found dead in a mobile home in Alamance County believed to be a cartel drug stash house.

  • Key West business owners plead with legislators over port bill: ‘Respect our vote.’

    Nineteen business owners and Key West residents took time off their jobs Wednesday — canceling fishing trips, boat tours and business meetings — to travel to Tallahassee before dawn so they could plead with a Senate committee to reject a bill designed to cancel out their vote to limit cruise ship traffic in the Florida Keys.

  • Brazil investigates reports of vaccines being exchanged for illegal gold

    Federal prosecutors in the Brazilian state of Roraima are investigating reports that illegally-mined gold is being exchanged for COVID-19 vaccines in the Yanomami indigenous reserve, the prosecutors office told Reuters on Wednesday. Tribal leaders in the Amazon region have complained of the deals and prosecutors say they will investigate the reports as part of an investigation already underway into the diversion of vaccine shots intended for indigenous people. The association said a health worker in the Homoxi district gave illegal miners vaccines in exchange for gold.

  • This Brand New Airline Is Celebrating Its Launch With $19 Flights on the West Coast

    Avelo Airlines is the new kid on the block, but its not here to play.

  • Scottish Greens plan to push through 'millionaire's tax' and back independence referendum

    The Scottish Greens want to enter a coalition government with the SNP after the Holyrood election and push through an array of tax hikes for the wealthy including a new "millionaire's tax", their co-leader has said. Patrick Harvie said his party "aspired" to enter government after May 6 if Nicola Sturgeon fails to win an outright majority as he unveiled a manifesto backing her plans for another independence referendum. Although he refused to set out his policy “red lines” for a coalition deal, the Green manifesto set out radical proposals to hike income tax for wealthier Scots and replace council tax with a levy based on property values that would also increase bills for the better-off. In a triple whammy, one in 10 Scots would also face a "millionaire's tax" levied on everyone who owns property, land, pensions and other assets that together are valued at more than £1 million. In addition, businessmen who have to take regular international flights for their work would be forced to pay an escalating tax on their tickets and a "windfall tax" imposed on companies deemed to have made "extraordinary profits" during the pandemic. Mr Harvie also unveiled proposals to ban homeowners from selling older properties until they spend thousands of pounds making them more energy efficient. Among their flagship rural policies are a total ban on fox hunting, forcing all "significant" landowners to be subjected to a public interest test if they want to keep their property and allowing community groups to purchase their holdings at below market rate. Opinion polls have indicated Ms Sturgeon's SNP is on the cusp of winning an overall majority but may require the support of the pro-Greens if she falls short.

  • NASA's InSight Mars lander is going into emergency hibernation. If it can't save its batteries, it could die.

    The InSight lander is shutting down nonessential operations to save energy. An out-of-season dust storm could end its life on Mars.

  • Protesters March in Dallas in Wake of Daunte Wright Shooting

    Protesters took to the streets of Dallas, Texas, on the evening of April 13 in the wake of the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.Local media reported that the protest began outside the Dallas Police Department headquarters. This footage shows the protesters chanting and marching through the city.Protests began after police fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. On April 13, demonstrations took place in Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Oregon, California, and Texas. Credit: @WhiskeyNeon via Storyful

  • Walmart helps push Cruise's latest investment round to $2.75B

    Cruise, the autonomous vehicle company aiming to deploy robotaxis in San Francisco and Dubai, has added Walmart as an investor in an extended fundraising round that has grown to $2.75 billion. Walmart and several unnamed institutional investors added capital to a $2 billion equity round announced back in January that was led by Microsoft. The companies didn't disclose Walmart's exact investment.

  • Going to Pot | Official Trailer | Paramount +

    Pot is hot. The film with a zip of high and the facts about low. A virtual bong for those who smoke and for those who have thought about it.