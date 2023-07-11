Report:EastHartford police responded to domestic dispute months before woman's deadly stabbing

Jul. 11—He wasn't arrested after the March 5 argument with his wife, Andra Valcinord, police said. Neither has a record of family violence, although Wilkid Valcinord had been accused — although not convicted — of rape in 2006 in Massachusetts, a bail commissioner told the court the day of his murder arraignment.

Family members were shocked by the news of the allegation and the murder charge. Neighbors, too, said they weren't aware of any domestic troubles between the two, although some knew they were recently separated.

According to an incident report, officers were called to 10 Martin Circle shortly after 11 p.m. March 5, Andra Valcinord's 51st birthday. The caller wasn't Andra Valcinord, but rather, her husband, who still lived there at the time.

When the investigating officer walked into the house, Wilkid Valcinord was sitting on the couch, recording him and other officers with his cellphone, the report states. He loudly complained that his wife locked him out of the bedroom and that he wanted to know why she was allowed to do that "if he pays the bills at both of his properties," the report said.

"I asked Wilkid to lower his voice, which he did, but (he) continued talking over officers," Officer Mario A. Proano wrote in the report.

Wilkid V.alcinord then said he and his wife got into a verbal argument after dinner. He did not go into detail, but again asked the officers why his wife was allowed to lock him out.

When Proano asked for more information about the argument, Wilkid Valcinord did not answer but began talking to his cellphone while recording, according to the report. Proano told him to stay with other officers while he talked to Andra Valcinord.

The officer talked to her in the bedroom and she said that her husband become upset after dinner.

"Andra was calm, collected and explained she removed herself from the situation by locking herself in the bedroom," the report states. "Andra did not give me context of the argument but explained it did not become physical at any time."

The officer told her to sleep in the bedroom for the night and said he would instruct her husband to sleep on the couch. Andra Valcinord agreed with the terms, Proano wrote in his report.

Proano then explained to Wilkid Valcinord that "Andra locking him out of the bedroom to remove herself from an argument is not a crime," the report said. He also told Wilkid Valcinord that he needs to sleep on the couch for the night to let tensions calm between himself and Andra, he wrote in the report.

"Wilkid was finally calm and agreed with these terms," the report said.

Three and a half months later, on June 18, Andra Valcinord's daughter-in-law arrived to drop off Valcinord's dogs, according to the warrant for Wilkid Valcinord's arrest.

She found Andra Valcinord was found behind the front door lying in a pool of blood. She had stab wounds all over her body, and there were signs of a violent struggle, the warrant said. Police also found blood stains in the master bedroom.

Technology played a big role in the case, with police spotting on surveillance video what they say was Wilkid Valcinord's work van in the neighborhood the night before and learning that a license plate reader captured his plate on Interstate 91 in Longmeadow, Mass., around the time he would have been headed home, according to the warrant.

Detectives also linked him to the crime scene through cellphone records and expedited DNA results, the warrant said.

Why no arrest in March?

East Hartford Officer Marc Caruso, a spokesman for the East Hartford Police Department, said police didn't make an arrest in March because there were no signs violence had happened or been threatened.

" 'Family violence' means an incident resulting in physical harm, bodily injury or assault, or an act of threatened violence that constitutes fear of imminent physical harm, bodily injury or assault, including, but not limited to, stalking or a pattern of threatening, between family or household members," Caruso said Monday. "If any of the above criteria had been met, the officer would have been required by law to make an arrest. In this case it is very clear none of the above criteria was met, therefore, the officer did not make an arrest."

There also wasn't enough evidence to support even a minor charge like breach of peace, he said.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence reviewed the report and had no criticism for police.

Liza Andrews, communications and public policy specialist with the organization, said, "From CCADV's perspective, the absolute most important thing is that people know about Safe Connect and the safe, free, confidential help from CCADV's 18-member organizations that can be accessed 24/7. We want anyone else facing a situation similar to Andra's who might read a story about her death to know that this help is available and how to access it."

"We know that domestic violence is about control and coercion and that subtle abusive behaviors can escalate over time, becoming more physically violent," Andrews said. "So, whether folks have questions, need resources, or just want someone who will listen without judgment, we want them to know that our advocates are available.-If you need help or just someone to talk to, you may visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text 888-774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7, and all languages are spoken.

Si necesitas información o si solo quieres conversar con alguien, por favor visite CTSafeConnect.org o llamada o texto (888) 774-2900. Los consejeros estarán disponibles las 24 horas del día, los siete días de la semana.