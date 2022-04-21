Report: Effingham County prosecutor accidentally shoots himself while showing co-worker his gun

On April 4, Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Michael Breedon accidentally shot himself in the leg while showing his gun to a fellow ADA, an incident report stated.

The incident occurred at the Effingham County District Attorney’s Office on 901 N. Pine Street in Springfield. No charges have been filed.

At 4:30 p.m., ADA Ian Heap and Breedon were speaking with one another when the subject of firearms came up, the incident report stated. Heap expressed interest in purchasing a handgun and Breedon responded that he has the model Heap was thinking about getting — a SIG model 320 handgun, the incident report stated.

The report states that Breedon wanted to show Heap the firearm they were discussing and as he pulled it out of the holster, he accidentally discharged the gun, shooting himself in the upper right leg. The report stated that first responders arrived on the scene soon after the incident.

Heap initially thought the shot went into the floor until Breedon responded by saying “I just shot myself," the incident report stated.

According to the report, the case is currently inactive “pending the development of additional information that may warrant its reopening.”

