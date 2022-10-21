Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce

FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter's workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, by The Washington Post. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk plans to lay off most of Twitter’s workforce if and when he becomes owner of the social media company, according to a report Thursday by The Washington Post.

Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter’s employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to the report. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberations.

San Francisco-based Twitter and a representative for Musk attorney Alex Spiro did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

While job cuts have been expected regardless of the sale, the magnitude of Musk's planned cuts are far more extreme than anything Twitter had planned. Musk himself has alluded to the need to cull some of the company's staff in the past, but he hadn't given a specific number — at least not publicly.

"A 75% headcount cut would indicate, at least out of the gates, stronger free cash flow and profitability, which would be attractive to investors looking to get in on the deal," said Wedbush analyst Dan Ives. “That said, you can’t cut your way to growth."

Ives added that such a drastic reduction in Twitter's workforce would likely set the company back years.

Already, experts, nonprofits and even Twitter's own staff have warned that pulling back investments on content moderation and data security could hurt Twitter and its users. With as drastic a reduction as Musk may be planning, the platform could quickly become overrun with harmful content and spam — the latter of which the Tesla CEO himself has said he'll address if he becomes owner of the company.

After his initial $44 billion bid in April to buy Twitter, Musk backed out of the deal, contending Twitter misrepresented the number of fake “spam bot” accounts on its platform. Twitter sued, and a Delaware judge has given both sides until Oct. 28 to work out details. Otherwise, there will be a trial in November.

Recommended Stories

  • Boise police officially cleared for use of force in response to deadly mall shooting

    The officer was “not only lawfully attempting to apprehend a violent felon ... but was acting in self-defense and to stop an ongoing shooting spree.”

  • Big staff cuts likely at Twitter: report

    Massive layoffs appear to be on the horizon at Twitter, especially if billionaire Elon Musk completes his $44 billion purchase of the company, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

  • Inmate charged in brutal attack on guard appears in court

    A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday.

  • Twitter, Musk Talks Warm Up as Buyout Closing Deadline Nears

    (Bloomberg) -- Advisers to Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk are hard at work trying to get the $44 billion deal closed by the end of the month, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence f

  • Earnings Preview: Amazon (AMZN) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

    Amazon (AMZN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Guardians make name for themselves with surprise 2022 season

    The Guardians made quite a name for themselves this season — from outcasts to October contenders. With questions scattered across the roster out of spring training, they weren't supposed to win the AL Central in a runaway. “We can definitely build from this,” rookie outfielder Steven Kwan said Tuesday night in a somber clubhouse inside Yankee Stadium, still rumbling from the home team's 5-1 win to advance to the AL Championship Series.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — save up to 50%

    A bestselling mini waffle maker for $12, wildly popular earbuds for $22 and more: Scoop up serious discounts while you can.

  • President of Switzerland arrives in Ukraine

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 09:51 The President of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, arrived in Ukraine on 20 October. As European Pravda reports, Cassis announced this on Twitter.

  • AT&T Rises Most in Two Years as Customer Growth Defies Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. shares had their biggest gain since the early days of the pandemic after the company reported better-than-expected profit and customer growth.Most Read from BloombergLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction C

  • Man accused of killing Seattle woman, violating her remains appears before judge

    According to charging documents, Charles Becker killed the mother of three, stored her body in his home, dismembered it, and then threw it away near the University of Washington.

  • Bank of America CEO: ‘The American consumer is very resilient’

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the outlook for an economic slowdown, Fed rate hikes, and the strength of the consumer despite inflation.

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Air raid sirens rang out for more than three hours in Kyiv, sending many people into the capital's subway stations for shelter. The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced that the so-called heating season — when authorities pump heat to urban buildings — will begin on Thursday, several days earlier than usual.

  • Video: Medical marijuana to be sold at some Circle K gas stations in Florida

    The next time you stop at the gas station, you may also be able to pick up some medical marijuana.

  • Don Lemon: Trump ‘didn’t have the courage’ to come on my show

    CNN anchor Don Lemon this week took a shot at former President Trump ahead of his new role anchoring CNN’s morning program, saying that while he looks forward to starting the next chapter in his career — he hopes it will go beyond “tribal politics.” “I would be lying to you if I didn’t say…

  • U.S. stocks price in recession risk more than other assets, says Citi

    The benchmark S&P 500 index is firmly in bear market, down about 22% year-to-date, as investors worried over rising interest rates, record inflation and the lingering impact of global-supply chain snags turned risk averse. Analysts now expect quarterly earnings growth for S&P 500 companies of just 2.8% from a year ago, much lower than an 11.1% increase expected at the start of July, according to Refinitiv data. Still, some gauges of the U.S. stock market that flashed warnings throughout the year ahead are more positive, while the S&P 500's recent pattern of big upside moves echoes those seen in prior market bottoms.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 9 Stocks In Surprise $1.3 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Tesla earnings: 'There’s a method to the madness,' analyst says

    There’s a tug of war between Tesla bulls and bears on Wall Street.

  • Suspect in killing of rapper PnB Rock is extradited to L.A. to face murder charge

    Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was booked Tuesday into Los Angeles County jail on suspicion of murder, records show.

  • NYC police looking for man who robbed Home Depot with syringe

    The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a New York City Home Depot store in late September. Police said the man brandished a syringe at an employee.