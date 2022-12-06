Report: Escambia County crime rate down nearly 10% in 2021, rapes and assaults increased

Although our area has seen some attention grabbing crimes this year such as the disappearance and death of Navarre woman Cassie Carli and the Bellview Ballpark shooting in October that led to a roundtable of Escambia local and state officials, 2021 data shows overall crime in Escambia County has been trending down.

According to the most recent Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Annual Uniform Crime Report, Escambia County's crime rate dropped 9.6% from 2020 to 2021, outpacing Florida's statewide crime rate which dropped by 9.5% over the same time period.

This year, data for Santa Rosa County was unavailable due to a change in data tracking policies.

Florida law enforcement agencies began an FBI-mandated transition this year from summary based reporting (SRS) to incident-based reporting (FIBRS) to comply with FBI crime statistic tracking, meaning some agencies, including the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, do not have data available in the UCR report.

Sheriff Chip Simmons, top center, speaks during the Gun Violence Round Table hosted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at the Brownsville Community Center in Pensacola on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

2020 crime rate:Overall crime rates in Escambia, Santa Rosa fell in 2020, but far behind state average

2019 crime rate:Report: Murders in Escambia, Santa Rosa spiked last year, overall crime rates dropped

Escambia County's 2021 crime rate

While most crime stats dropped in 2021, some of the violent crime totals rose year-over-year.

In 2020, Escambia County had 32 murders, 376 robberies, 1,588 burglaries, 6,039 larcenies and 732 motor vehicle thefts. Those numbers dropped in 2021 with murders decreasing to 23, robberies to 282, burglaries to 1,285, larcenies to 5,410 and 689 motor vehicle thefts.

While those statistics dropped, some other violent crimes rose in 2021, including rapes and aggravated assaults.

Sheriff Chip Simmons speaks during the Gun Violence Round Table hosted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at the Brownsville Community Center in Pensacola on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

In 2020, there were 225 reported rapes and 1,306 aggravated assaults in Escambia County, but in 2021 there were 284 reported rapes and 1,332 aggravated assaults.

ECSO Sheriff Chip Simmons said it's difficult to "put your finger on" specific instances that contribute to certain crimes, or when certain crimes will occur.

Story continues

"Crime stats I have experienced typically do fluctuate," he said. "One year you'll have a lot of car burglars, and one year you'll have very few."

Gun violence roundtable:Escambia County had 25 homicides already in 2022. Sheriff calls for community action.

'We cannot let the criminals win': Manhunt is on for Pensacola youth football game gunmen

Simmons also said homicide statistics are a large source of fluctuation year-over-year, especially depending on the situation prior to the homicide.

"We had a really good year with homicides in 2021, they went down nine," the sheriff said. "While we're glad of that because one homicide is too many, you have to look deeper into it — are they domestic related, are they drug related or are they murder-suicides?"

The overall decrease in crime dropped our crime rate per 100,000 people from 3,181.2 in 2020 to 2,867.9 in 2021.

Here's how crimes changed in Escambia County from 2020 to 2021:

Murder decreased 28%

Rape increased 26%

Robberies decreased 25%

Aggravated assault increased 2%

Burglaries decreased 19%

Larceny decreased 10%

Motor vehicle thefts decreased 5.8%

"While we're happy with the numbers, and the numbers reflect a positive direction in reporting crime, if you're one of the victims of those crimes (the statistic) doesn't matter to you," Simmons said. "I would say it's a good sign that our efforts are paying off, but we're not satisfied. We're going to continue to work."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia crime rate trends downward but rapes, assaults increased