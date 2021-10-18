Report: Ex-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Colin Powell dies of COVID complications
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state, died at 84 from COVID-19 complications, his family said.
Military leader served in key roles in multiple Republican administrations in a four-decade career
The ex-US secretary of state, the first African-American in that role, dies of Covid complications.
Colin Powell, the first Black U.S. secretary of state and top military officer, died on Monday at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family said. Powell was one of America's foremost Black figures for decades.
Russia’s total number of coronavirus infections has topped 8 million, more than 5% of the population, and the daily infection toll hit a new record. The national coronavirus task force said Monday that 34,325 new infections over the past day raised the pandemic-long total to 8,027,012. The death toll is minutely lower than the record 1,002 tallied on Saturday, but shows the country continuing to struggle with the virus as vaccination rates remain low.
Rami Malek and Pete Davidson played each other on 'Saturday Night Live’ as the ‘No Time to Die’ star made his hosting debut!
Three white men are set to face murder charges in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
The Boston Red Sox became the first team with two grand slams in a postseason game Saturday in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. J.D. Martinez made it 4-0 with his shot off rookie Luis García with two outs in the first. Rafael Devers doubled the score with his slam that sailed just fair against Jake Odorizzi with one out in the second after García exited with right knee discomfort.
Nearly two months after hockey player Jimmy Hayes passed away at the age of 31, widow Kristen Hayes said she's "shocked" by his official cause of death. Read on for the details.
Jimmy Hayes was pronounced dead by first responders at his Milton, Massachusetts, home on Aug. 23
Burrell had her celebrity chef friends in attendance on her big day!
Here are the details about what Alex and Mauricio do for work!
Mark Cuban married his wife Tiffany in September 2002. The couple met at a gym in Dallas in 1997. The 'Shark Tank' star and his partner of 19 years have three children together.
Betty Lynn, most famously known for her portrayal of Thelma Lou on the classic "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at age 95.
25-year-old Jennifer Gates married Nayel Nassar on October 16th, and her parents both walked her down the aisle while she wore a Vera Wang dress.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are feeling lots of love from their family and friends after getting engaged. Kourtney confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing simply “Forever” in her caption alongside two romantic snaps of her and her new fiancé embracing amid a massive display of red roses. Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian shared a video on Twitter showing off the Poosh founder’s sparkly engagement ring, writing, “KRAVIS FOREVER” along with an engagement ring emoji.
Dan Benishek, a surgeon who served three terms in Congress representing northern Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, has died at age 69. “We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of a loyal friend, a loving husband, a dedicated grandfather, and a tireless advocate for Northern Michigan,” his family said. Benishek was born in Iron River in 1952 and worked at his family's business, the Iron River Hotel, until he was 18.
Norbert Varga and Lidiia Makarchuk were celebrating their marriage with friends and family at the Carpathian Mountains, per the Daily Mail.
A man was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Timonium on Friday night according to Baltimore County police. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to Bowlero in the 2100 block of York Road and discovered 48-year-old Anthony Cooper suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.
KaLiyah Harris was crossing the street when she was struck by a black Chevrolet Silverado Wednesday, KTRK-TV reported. The driver stayed on the scene.
The rustic barn wedding, the traditional country club wedding and everything in between—she’s seen it all about ten times over. So who better to ask for advice than a busy wedding photographer? Here, Alisha...