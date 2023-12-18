New report examines child poverty, child care in the U.S. Here's how Wisconsin stacks up

A new interactive report from the Center for American Progress provides a look at the lives of the youngest Americans — and finds Wisconsin, in many ways, reflects nationwide findings.

The report, “Data Dashboard: An Overview of Child Care and Early Learning in the United States,” was released by the policy institute Thursday. It examines early childhood poverty, the state of early learning, their effects on families and more. An accompanying link breaks down state-by-state findings.

Here are four key takeaways from the report:

Children younger than 6 live in higher rates of poverty than the overall population. This holds true for all 50 states.

Children younger than 6 are the poorest age group in the United States, the CAP report said, and children of color experience higher rates of poverty than that of the overall population.

When considering the supplemental poverty measure, which takes into account many factors, including taxes and geographic differences, early childhood poverty more than doubled from 2021 to 2022 nationwide.

The report does not provide state-by-state supplemental poverty measure data. But, as measured by the official poverty measure, 13.4% of children younger than 6 live in households below the federal poverty threshold in Wisconsin. The official poverty measure is less comprehensive than the supplemental poverty measure but does take into account inflation adjustments.

For comparison, New Hampshire has the lowest early childhood poverty rate, as measured by official poverty measure, at 7.6%. West Virginia has the highest at 29.7%, the report found.

It cited research showing that experiencing poverty at a young age, even during infancy, can have long-lasting negative effects on health and development.

But there are ways to help, the report said, such as increasing the minimum wage and improving food security. Head Start, a nationwide publicly funded early learning program that targets young children in poverty, has been shown to increase educational outcomes and more. But, the CAP report found, Head Start in Wisconsin and nationwide serves a low portion of young children in poverty. Wisconsin’s data mirrors nationwide data.

Child care is necessary, but affordable care is a pipe dream for many Wisconsin families.

Destiny Desotell sits with her daughter, Madelyn, while talking about finding childcare at Encompass Early Education & Care's Bellin Health Center location on Feb. 24, 2023, in Allouez, Wis.

Pulling data from Child Care Aware of America’s 2022 Child Care Affordability Analysis, the report noted the average annual cost for an infant in center-based care — typically the most expensive age group and type — nationwide was $13,167, and the cost for center-based care for a 4-year-old was $10,472. In Wisconsin, these figures were $13,572 and $11,128, respectively.

The federal affordability threshold for child care is 7% of a family's household income. In Wisconsin, Child Care Aware of America found, center-based care for an infant would eat up 12% of the median income of a married couple. Center-based care for a 4-year-old would take up nearly 10%.

Obtaining care is another struggle. A 2018 report from CAP found 54% of Wisconsinites live in a child care desert, an area in which there are over 50 children younger than 5 and there are either no child care options or so few that projected demand is more than three times the supply. Across the nation, 51% live in a child care desert.

Similar to nationwide figures, the majority of Wisconsin children younger than 6 have all available parents in the workforce, according to census data, making child care of some sort a must for many families. Child care struggles can make it difficult for caregivers to maximize job productivity, and even maintain their jobs, a report from a Council for a Strong America’s Ready Nation found.

Most states have some policy to reduce early childhood expulsions and suspensions. Wisconsin does not.

Groundbreaking nationwide research from 2005 found children in state-funded prekindergarten programs nationwide were three times more likely to be expelled than K-12 students. In Wisconsin, the rate of such expulsions was more than five times higher. As the CAP report noted, research also shows expelling a child at such a young age has immediate and long-lasting consequences on both the child and their entire family.

Today, there are signs the problem might be growing, as behavioral issues seem to be on the rise in Wisconsin, according to a 2021 survey.

William Olsen makes a card for behavior specialist Nancy Hidde on her last day at Bridges in the Community Early Learning Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Appleton, Wis. Adding positions like Hidde's are one way some Wisconsin child care programs are trying to prevent early childhood expulsions and suspensions. But, finding those with such credentials can be difficult, and retaining them on a child care program's budget can be even more challenging. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

But while most other states have some form of policy in place to address the high rate of early childhood exclusionary discipline, Wisconsin does not, the CAP report found.

And even though Black children (and especially Black boys) and children with disabilities are disproportionately affected by early childhood exclusionary discipline, the CAP report found only 15 states have language in their policies specifying goals about equity.

However, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Communications Director Gina Paige told USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin in July that the state’s Early Childhood Suspension and Expulsion Reduction Project “is connecting with other states to learn about best practices around this issue and will be proposing a policy and/or procedures.”

Wisconsin child care works, preschool teachers are paid less than the national average.

Early care and education is a notoriously underpaid field, and it disproportionately consists of women of color, the report states. Nationwide, the median hourly wage for child care workers was $13.71, and $16.99 for preschool teachers. In Wisconsin, these figures are $12.66 and $14.36, respectively, the report said, drawing from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

Nationwide, the number of people employed in the child care profession has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, even as other professions are bouncing back quicker. The field is facing staffing shortages, which the report said is the result of low wages and poor benefits. Because child care centers in Wisconsin must adhere to staff-to-child ratios, which aim to help ensure safety, a center being short staffed often means it cannot operate at its full licensed capacity — making care even harder for Wisconsin families to secure.

View the full report online at bit.ly/CAPECEreport. CAP also released a related toolkit for policymakers, accessible online at bit.ly/CAPECEtoolkit.

