Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 67-year-old Lafayette man, Brian Roggenkamp, has been arrested due to reportedly making explosive devices, according to law enforcement.

In the 1000 block of Archway Drive during the early hours Friday morning, police arrived at Roggenkamp's residence to serve a warrant, according to news reports.

It is reported that several homemade explosive devices were found in the home.

"I heard on the radio this morning," Cpt. John Ricks with the Tippecanoe Sheriff's Office said. "about them taking some improvised devices out of (the house) on Archway."

Lafayette police were reportedly on the scene and the Journal & Courier reached out to law enforcement for additional details.

The Journal & Courier will continue to update as more information is obtained.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mtroup@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Report: Explosive devices found in Lafayette home