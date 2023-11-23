Report: Extreme winter weather could strain Oklahoma’s power grid

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A new national report says Oklahomans could face rolling blackouts if extreme weather hits this winter.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) 2023 report listed Oklahoma and the central U.S. region’s power reliability at an elevated threat level if the extreme cold weather hits. Southwest Power Pool oversees the central U.S.’s power grid as well as the wholesale power market.

NERC is a non-profit organization that assesses power reliability and develops standards for secure supply.

The NERC report claims SPP’s Anticipated Reserve Margin of 38.8% is over 30 points lower than last winter. This is driven by higher forecasted peak demand and less resource capacity.

While the reserve margin is adequate for normal forecasted peak demand and expected generator outages, higher demand levels and outages that have occurred during extreme cold weather result in shortfalls that can trigger energy emergencies, according to NERC.

“There were no region-wide concerns identified that we are not capable of resolving,” said SPP Senior Vice President of Operations during a recent annual winter preparedness and emergency communications meeting. “We are, however, continually performing studies to assess system changes and to develop ways to mitigate problems should any study indicate the potential for those to occur.”

SPP Communications and Stakeholder Affairs Manager, Derek Wingfield, told KFOR NERC’s analysis is consistent with SPP’s analysis.

“Our operations analysts anticipate with 98.5% certainty that our 14-state region will have enough energy available to meet demand under normal, expected conditions, and that with a 5% increase in electricity demand over the 14-state region, we still have a 97% chance of remaining generation-sufficient. In other words, while it’s possible that unexpected conditions could lead to the need to conserve or curtail energy, our best forecasts show that the chances of that are very small,” explained Wingfield.

News 4 reached out to the state’s largest utility companies: OG&E, Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG), and Public Service Company (PSO) to see how each one is preparing for the reportedly harsh El Niño winter to come.

PSO Spokesperson, Wayne Greene, said the company is constantly planning and taking action to prepare for a wide variety of challenges, including extreme weather.

“In advance for each winter season, we review our equipment and procedures and, when necessary, make further investments and modifications so that we are prepared to meet our customers’ needs. These reviews are guided by our adherence to NERC requirements and based on lessons learned from prior years’ experience,” stated Greene.

ONG spokesperson, Chad Previch, told KFOR they have increased their natural gas storage levels for winter use, upgraded their pipeline system for a more reliable flow and increased supply from outside their region to mitigate regional volatility and supply risks during winter weather events.

“In the event areas experience low pressure during winter weather in the future, our team is prepared to dispatch compressed natural gas (CNG) supply to minimize any service disruptions,” stated Previch. “As the U.S. government’s short-term energy outlook confirmed, natural gas remains the most affordable heating option this winter, resulting in reduced expenses and significant savings for customers.”

Since Winter Storm Uri, OG&E has increased its fuel storage capacity and locked in a portion of fuel purchases to mitigate the impact of fuel price fluctuations to customers, said OG&E Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Christi Woodworth.

Each OG&E power plant executes winter preparedness plans by November 1 each year.

“OG&E makes continual investments to strengthen the electric grid, including installing updated technology that automatically reroutes power to a circuit that isn’t experiencing the same demand and the ability to reroute power, eliminating or reducing outages,” said Woodworth.

If someone loses power during cold weather, they should:

Cover windows to minimize heat loss.

Layer clothes and wear a hat and scarf to stay warm. Huddle under extra blankets, if possible.

Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid a surge once power is restored. Never use a gas stove or oven to heat the home.

Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and away from any window or door.

Call 2-1-1 for heating assistance or transportation to a warming center.

Each winter, OG&E maintains a list of warming stations across the service area. A list of warming stations is available here.

What can OG&E customers do to respond?

If the power goes out, be sure to notify OG&E by reporting the outage on the OG&E mobile app, System Watch outage map, text if signed up for myOGEalerts, or by phone at 800-522-6870. Please remain safe and stay away from downed power lines and anything they are touching. Report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.

Download the OG&E mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for myOGEalerts at OGE.com to receive outage information by text, email and/or phone.

