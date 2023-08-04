Report: Family of former Winter Haven man gets $4 million settlement in Atlanta jail death

The family of Lashawn Thompson, a former Winter Haven man who died last year in an Atlanta jail, has agreed to a $4 million settlement of a lawsuit, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Thompson, 35, was found unresponsive in his cell in the psychiatric wing of Fulton County Jail in September, three months after he was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge in Atlanta. Family members and their lawyers said that Thompson had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Thompson’s cause of death as undetermined, listing schizoaffective disorder, bipolar and acute exacerbation as “other conditions,” CNN reported. The coroner wrote that Thompson’s entire body was covered in bed bugs, USA Today reported.

An independent review by Dr. Roger Mitchell Jr., a board-certified forensic pathologist and chair of pathology at Howard University, found that Thompson died “due to severe neglect” and cited “untreated decompensated schizophrenia” as a contributing cause. Mitchell listed dehydration, malnutrition and severe body insect infestation, which included lice and bed bugs, as “significant conditions.”

Civil-rights attorney Ben Crump, representing Thompson’s relatives, described the jail cell as a “torture chamber” and called his death a homicide.

Fulton County commissioners approved the settlement with a 6-0 vote in a closed-door, executive session, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

At least three top jail officials resigned after reports of Thompson’s death, and the Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into conditions at Fulton County Jail, CNN reported.

Thompson was a 2005 graduate of Winter Haven High School.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Former Winter Haven man's Ga. jail death yields $4 million settlement