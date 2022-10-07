Report: Federal agents claim they have evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes

Hunter Biden. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After a four-year probe, federal agents investigating President Biden's son Hunter believe they have gathered enough evidence to charge him with tax crimes and making a false statement related to a gun purchase, people familiar with the case told The Washington Post.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss, a Trump appointee, will now have to decide whether or not to charge Biden, the people said. The probe began with agents looking into Biden's finances in relation to his consulting work overseas, and over time began focusing on whether Biden reported all of his income and lied about his drug use on gun purchase paperwork in 2018, people familiar with the matter told the Post.

In a statement to the Post, Biden's lawyer, Chris Clark, said it is "a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a grand jury investigation such as this one. Any agent you cite as a source in your article apparently has committed such a felony. We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors." Clark also said Biden's legal team believes "the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense."

Former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have long questioned Hunter Biden's business ventures, particularly those overseas, and Trump's first impeachment was tied to his July 2019 phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he pressured him to investigate both Joe and Hunter Biden.

You may also like

Survey reveals less than half of Americans plan to get flu shot this season

Lizzo invited for an encore flute performance at James Madison's home

Russian war reporters warn Ukraine is threatening thin, fragile defensive lines in southern Kherson