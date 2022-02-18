Report in federal case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby foreshadows fight over prosecutor’s involvement

A status report filed Friday in the federal case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby foreshadows a fight over the involvement in her case by the assistant U.S. attorneys prosecuting her.

Mosby’s attorneys wrote in their part of the report, filed jointly with federal prosecutors as order by the judge, that they simultaneously submitted separate motions to “disqualify government counsel” and dismiss the indictment.

The document, largely procedural, addresses whether both sides are prepared to proceed to trial, whether they’ve exchanged evidence and what legal arguments they intend to make before trial.

Mosby faces the federal charges of perjury and making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.

In the status report, Mosby’s defense lawyers wrote that “if the subject indictment is not dismissed, the defense certainly intends to present as part of its defense evidence of the government’s animus, bad faith, unfair targeting, verifiable conflicts of interests, and the overall inappropriate and unethical conduct that the government has exhibited in their dogged pursuit of the Defendant.”

While the report does not otherwise go into specifics, the forthcoming motion by Mosby’s lawyers likely targets Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise. One of Mosby’s lawyers, A. Scott Bolden, filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice in March, urging the department to pull veteran prosecutors Wise and Stephen Schenning from the investigation into Mosby and her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

Wise is the lead attorney prosecuting Mosby; Schenning has not entered his appearance in her case.

In the March letters, Bolden wrote that Wise, recognized for prosecuting powerful and public targets, made a reckless accusation in court that a prosecutor in Mosby’s office tipped off members of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, and that Wise made two campaign donations of $100 each to two Democrats who challenged Mosby in the last primary election. Bolden also accused Wise and Schenning of leaking news of the investigation into the Mosbys to reporters.

Story continues

The Justice Department’s Office of Procedural Responsibility declined to remove the prosecutors because it said there was no evidence to support Bolden’s claims. They said the Mosbys’ lawyers could make their case to a judge during the course of litigation.

Now that Marilyn Mosby’s lawyers are poised to do so, federal prosecutors indicated they intend to file a motion to “preclude personal attacks on Government counsel.”

While Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron has not addressed Mosby’s case directly, he’s defended his office’s work generally, saying his prosecutors follow the evidence and the law.

Mosby’s lawyers asked the judge to set a trial “no later than April,” due to Mosby’s forthcoming election.

Federal prosecutors said they were prepared to proceed with trial in the second, third or fourth weeks of April. They anticipate a four-day trial where the government will call about 15 witnesses; Mosby’s attorneys said they anticipate calling five to 10 witnesses.

The primary in the race for state’s attorney is in June. Mosby has not officially filed to retain her seat, though the Court of Appeals extended the deadline by a month, until March 22. One expected challenger, defense attorney Roya Hanna, has officially filed. Attorney Ivan Bates also is campaigning for state’s attorney.

The status update in Mosby’s case comes as a flurry of speculation began swirling around Baltimore on Monday, when Mosby’s social media accounts and campaign website appeared to be taken offline. The website for the legal defense fund for Mosby and her husband remained operational.

Monday marked 10 days since Mosby first appeared in federal court for her arraignment hearing. Mosby pleaded not guilty, and posted a posted a photo on her way to court with the caption “I’M BUILT FOR THIS.”

That’s what Mosby said the day after her Jan. 13 indictment during a press conference where she struck a defiant tone, proclaiming her innocence and dismissing the charges brought against her as politically motivated. Mosby accused the U.S. Attorney’s Office of conducting an investigation against her because she was an elected prosecutor who disrupted the status quo.

The two-term state’s attorney is accused of making two withdrawals of a combined $81,000 from retirement savings account early and without penalty under the federal CARES act by claiming to have suffered financially from the coronavirus pandemic, according to the indictment.

Federal prosecutors say Mosby suffered no such hardship, pointing to the fact that her salary as Baltimore’s top prosecutor increased the year she pledged, under the penalty of perjury, that her finances took a blow.

According to the indictment, Mosby used the money from the withdrawals for down payments on an eight-bedroom rental home near Disney World and a condo on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Federal prosecutors said she lied on the mortgage loan applications because she did not disclose a $45,000 federal tax lien and said the property near Orlando would be a second home when she’d already lined up a management company to operate the house as a vacation rental. That move would’ve resulted in a lower mortgage interest rate, according to the indictment.

The charges against Mosby came about a year after federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Nick and Marilyn Mosby. They subpoenaed a broad scope of financial records related to the Baltimore power couple, including bank statements, tax returns, credit card statements, loan documents and cancelled checks.