Report: FIFA to announce 2026 World Cup final to take place at AT&T Stadium

FIFA will announce AT&T Stadium in Arlington as the host for the World Cup final, according to The Sun’s Martin Lipton.

Lipton reports that Texas will be the main hub for FIFA during the 2026 World Cup, and that AT&T Stadium beat out New York’s MetLife Stadium for the honor of hosting the final.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted jointly by the United States, Canada and Mexico. The tournament will take place in 16 cities throughout North America including the Metroplex, Monterrey and Vancouver.

This will be the first World Cup since the field expanded from 32 teams to 48 teams and the first hosted in North America since 2015.