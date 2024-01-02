New report finds 40% of Pennsylvania homes have high levels of cancer-causing radon gas

As the new year and National Radon Action Month begins, the American Lung Association is encouraging Pennsylvania residents to take steps to protect their health.

The American Lung Association just released its “State of Lung Cancer Report.” It reveals that about 40% of Pennsylvania homes have high levels of radon — a naturally occurring radioactive gas emitted from the ground.

“Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the United States, and is a serious concern within the Commonwealth,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Interim Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “The Department of Environmental Protection remains committed to working with home builders, school districts, realtors and other Pennsylvania departments to address radon issues and keeping all Pennsylvanians safe,” said Jessica Shirley, Interim Acting Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

Radon is odorless, tasteless and colorless. It can enter homes through cracks in floors, basement walls, foundations and other openings. Officials estimate the gas is responsible for 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

“Radon in homes is more common than you think. Pennsylvania has one of the nation’s most serious radon problems. High levels of radioactive radon gas have been found in every county but most places in the Commonwealth remain undertested, so this isn’t something that should be taken lightly,” said Kevin Stewart, director of environmental health for the Lung Association.

The only way to know if radon is in a home is to test for it, an action that the American Lung Association encourages urging everyone to do. To help on this front, the association is offering test kits to Pennsylvania homeowners at no cost while supplies last. Click here to order one of the kits.

If high levels of radon are found in a building, a mitigation system should be installed. Officials say the system is relatively easy and affordable to install. Contact the Pennsylvania radon program online or at 1-800-237-2366 for a list of certified professionals.

