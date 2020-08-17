Report finds 'abuses of discretion,' but no criminal wrongdoing, in prosecution's handling of Jussie Smollett case

CHICAGO — The Cook County state’s attorney’s office engaged in “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” in its prosecution of Jussie Smollett, but prosecutors’ conduct did not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing, according to special prosecutor Dan Webb.

In a news release Monday, Webb’s team said prosecutors’ handling of the hot-button case was riddled with confusing strategies, misleading public statements and outright falsehoods.

And Webb apparently could not shine any light on a question that has gone unanswered for more than a year: How, exactly, did prosecutors reach the deal to drop Smollett’s first case?

The former “Empire” actor was charged last year with staging a phony hate crime on himself. The firestorm of media attention on his case only escalated after prosecutors abruptly dropped all 16 felony counts in a last-minute hearing about a month after he was charged.