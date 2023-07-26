Report finds 'check the box' approach in program for disabled people

Jul. 26—An outside review of a state-run program for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities found multiple deficiencies, including a "check-the-box" way of doing business rather than ensuring the quality of care and well-being of clients during face-to-face interactions.

"There was evidence offered through interviews that indicated that assessment is at times more of a 'check the box activity' than a meaningful interaction with the consumer," according to the report on the Developmental Disabilities Waiver program released Wednesday.

The report said visits with clients in the program lasted 10 minutes or less and employees essentially cut and paste the narrative in their case management reports "in consecutive monthly assessments."

The report, which made a host of recommendations, was initiated by the state following the death of Mary Melero, a 38-year-old developmentally disabled woman enrolled in the waiver program.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered Melero wrapped in a blanket and lying on the floor in the back of a passenger van on Feb. 27 after an inspection at the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry in El Paso.

Authorities have said Melero had numerous open wounds, including chronic bedsores with exposed bone and lacerations throughout her body.

Three people, including her caregiver, have been charged in connection with her death.

Melero's death, which Attorney General Raúl Torrez called "nothing short of torture," triggered a systemic review of the program as well as wellness checks on the 6,815 people enrolled statewide.

Of 59 cases identified for further investigation, six were substantiated and the state ordered that a corrective action plan be put in place immediately. Officials said Wednesday the six cases were more related to the environment or living conditions of the clients and none of them were referred to law enforcement. However, two of the six were referred to the state's Medicaid fraud units.

"When the Mary Melero case first came to our attention — her case was tragic and shocking, and our hearts go out to her family — but it also raised the immediate question of was there widespread, serious abuse, neglect and exploitation happening in the program that we were not aware of," Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said during a virtual news briefing.

"That's really what led us to do this many [wellness] checks in this fast period of time ... and I think what this data shows is that the answer to that question — 'Was there widespread, serious abuse that were were unaware of?' — is no," he said.

