Report finds decades-old plaque with image of Ku Klux Klan member at West Point

A plaque with an image of a Ku Klux Klan member is mounted at the entrance of a science building at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, an August report from a Congressional commission discovered.

The report from the Congressional Naming Commission, established to help remove Confederate names and monuments from military bases and institutions, includes an image of the plaque at West Point's Bartlett Hall, which depicts a hooded figure holding what appears to be a rifle with the words "Ku Klux Klan" underneath.

The KKK is designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which calls it "the oldest and most infamous of American hate groups."

In a statement shared with USA TODAY, the U.S. Military Academy acknowledged that "a small section" of a larger triptych of three bronze panels depicting parts of U.S. history shows a KKK member.

The academy is reviewing the commission's recommendations and "will collaborate with the Department of the Army to implement changes, once approved," the office said in a separate statement to USA TODAY.

The commission acknowledged that the KKK marker does not fall under its purview. But as "there are clearly ties in the KKK to the Confederacy," the report urged the U.S. Secretary of Defense to address the plaque.

The panels were dedicated in 1965 and created by artist Laura Gardin Fraser who "wanted to create art that depicted 'historical incidents or persons' that symbolized the principal events of that time, thereby documenting both tragedy and triumph in our nation’s history," according to West Point's statement.

A U.S. Military Academy guide to Fraser's work, which was cited in the statement, said "it should be noted that where historic personages are shown it is not intended as a memorialization of these individuals but rather as representative figures of their times."

In addition to the plaque, the commission recommended the removal or modification of 12 other assets at West Point and three at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Confederate names are memorialized through a barracks, housing area, road, gate, portrait, plaza and monument, among other areas at West Point, the report found. Many of these, including the barracks, a housing area, a child development center, a gate and a road, memorialize Confederate leader Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Ku Klux Klan imagery is depicted on a three-panel triptych at the entrance of Bartlett Hall at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. A report from the Congressional Naming Commission, established to help remove Confederate names and monuments from military bases and institutions, urged the removal or modification of the triptych.

The report called West Point one of "the oldest and most venerated of our national institutions" with notable graduates having "demonstrated exceptional devotion to the defense of the United States."

"Commemorating the Confederacy alongside those graduates honors men who fought against the United States of America, and whose cause sought to destroy the nation as we know it," the report said.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who represents New York's 18th congressional district, which includes West Point, said in a statement he supports the committee's recommendations. In June, Maloney was among representatives who penned a letter calling on the Secretary of Defense to rename buildings with Confederate names.

“We cannot allow bigotry of the past to be perpetuated and celebrated in the same halls that educate our leaders of the future," he said in the statement. "It is essential that West Point’s campus and culture be one that is welcoming to students of all backgrounds."

The commission also noted that it was not until 1930, as "the 'Lost Cause' sentiment gripped the nation," that West Point installed Confederate memorials. The Lost Cause refers to what historians have called a myth that falsely reinterprets the Confederacy in romanticized, heroic terms.

