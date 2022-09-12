Report finds Frederick police did not cause man's death; officers won't be charged

Sep. 12—Five police officers will not be charged in the 2021 death of a Virginia man after a preliminary report from the Office of the Attorney General cleared them, police said.

Daniel Michael Holley, 23, died on Nov. 14, 2021, in Frederick Health Hospital, two days after police used a Taser on him during an altercation, a news release from the Frederick Police Department said.

At the hospital, he suffered a medical emergency and went into cardiac arrest, then died, the release said.

The Office of the Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division looked into the incident.

The Independent Investigations Division's website says it sends a report with findings and analysis to the county state's attorney with jurisdiction over the incident.

The local state's attorney decides whether to prosecute an involved officer based on the report. In this case, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office declined to pursue charges, the news release said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is still trying to determine the exact cause of Holley's death, the release said, but the report rules out any of the officers' actions as a cause.

About a week after the incident, Frederick police released body camera footage of the altercation with Holley.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 12, 2021, Frederick police responded to a residence on Greenleese Drive, east of Monocacy Boulevard, for a report of a person behaving erratically.

Inside the residence, officers found Holley nude, sweating profusely, pacing and talking incoherently, police have said.

Police were told Holley had ingested a harmful substance. Ten months later, the police department still hasn't received a final determination of the cause of death, including the toxicology report, city spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Officers tried to verbally de-escalate the situation, offering Holley a cold wash cloth and encouraging him to sit down, the body camera footage showed.

As officers were talking to Holley, he slapped an officer in the face and immediately tackled the same officer to the ground. Another officer used a Taser stun gun on Holley to subdue him and stop the attack.

After using the Taser on Holley, police tried to help him and requested that emergency medical services come to the scene. They rolled him on his side and tried to protect his airway, the release said.

Holley was pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.

"We are not surprised by the findings, as our department, and the public had the chance to see the body camera footage from this incident," Police Chief Jason Lando said in the press release. "In my review of that footage, I was immediately struck by how professional and calm each officer remained in a tense, rapidly evolving situation. Our officers treated Mr. Holley with dignity and respect and provided expedited and safe medical care for Mr. Holley."

Lando continued: "In all cases involving an in-custody death, an independent process is critical for police to maintain public trust. Any time an officer is involved in an in-custody death, the investigation weighs heavy on the officers mentally and emotionally.

"Now that the investigation has concluded, I hope our officers are able to take solace in the fact that their actions played no role in Mr. Holley's unfortunate death, as the IID's report merely confirmed what I believed all along: Our officers performed exceptionally well under difficult circumstances. Their actions were impressive and set the standard for how all officers should respond. In short, our officers did exactly what they were trained to do."

